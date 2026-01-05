Angelina Jolie is reportedly forging a quiet connection with French actor Louis Garrel, her co-star in the upcoming drama Couture, according to insider claims that have sparked widespread speculation about the famously private star's personal life.

A source quoted by the National Enquirer alleges the pair developed a natural rapport on set and have continued spending time together away from public view. Neither Jolie nor Garrel has addressed the reports, but the claims have reignited interest in Jolie's romantic life years after her 2016 separation from Brad Pitt.

Source Claims Raise Questions about Garrel's Reputation

The source suggests that while Jolie and Garrel 'got on really well', some close to the actress are uneasy about the alleged dynamic. Garrel, 42, is described as charming but complicated, a characterisation that has contributed to concerns about whether he is suited to a stable relationship at this point. These concerns are attributed entirely to unnamed insiders and have not been substantiated by the actors themselves.

Garrel is rumoured to have separated from his wife of 10 years, model and actress Laetitia Casta, earlier this year. While no official statement has confirmed a split, the source claims that it is widely known in Paris that the actor has adopted a single life. The insider adds that Garrel is not currently in a headspace geared towards a serious relationship, a factor reportedly weighing on those around Jolie.

Jolie, meanwhile, is said to be clear about her own priorities. The source claims she has told friends she is not seeking anything serious, citing her demanding career and responsibilities as a mother of six. Despite that stance, the insider suggests she is not immune to emotional attachment, particularly after years of staying out of the dating spotlight.

Since her 2016 separation from Brad Pitt, Jolie has kept her personal life largely private. She shares six children with Pitt, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, and has consistently highlighted motherhood as her primary focus. In a 2021 television interview, she publicly acknowledged that she had been alone for a long time, reinforcing the narrative of a cautious approach to relationships.

Couture Collaboration Places Jolie and Garrel in Focus

The speculation comes as Jolie promotes Couture, a drama set against the backdrop of Paris Fashion Week. Directed by Alice Winocour, the film features Jolie as an American filmmaker navigating professional and personal upheaval, with Garrel playing a significant supporting role. The project marked Jolie's return to acting in a European production, attracting considerable interest from international audiences.

Industry attention has primarily centred on the film's themes and Jolie's performance, but reports of an off-screen connection have added another layer of intrigue. The source claims Jolie has privately referred to Garrel as a 'great friend', stopping short of acknowledging any romantic involvement. At the same time, the insider insists that the chemistry between them is complex to miss.

According to the same account, Jolie becomes noticeably animated when she hears from Garrel, an observation cited as evidence of a deeper bond. These claims remain unverified and rely solely on anonymous sources, with no corroboration from the actors or their representatives. As of now, both Jolie and Garrel have remained silent on the matter.

With no public confirmation and no official statements, the story remains driven by insider reports rather than facts. Still, the combination of Jolie's enduring public fascination, Garrel's profile in French cinema and their shared project has ensured that the claims continue to circulate widely online, keeping the focus firmly on one of Hollywood's most private stars.