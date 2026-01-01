Small rival Beau D., founded by Brandon Palas in 2020, has filed a fierce trademark infringement complaint against Brad Pitt's skincare and wellness company Beau Domaine, alleging that Pitt's 62-year-old icon intentionally copied the brand's name, logo, typography, design aesthetic, and web presence.

According to the legal complaint, Pitt's company initially launched under the name Le Domaine in 2022 in collaboration with the Perrin family – his longtime partners who work with him at Château Miraval – before allegedly changing it to Beau Domaine in 2024, a name that was determined to be too similar to Beau D.'s protected mark.

Furthermore, Pitt's latest legal battle is set against the backdrop of his lengthy court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their joint French winery Château Miraval – a dispute centred on her controversial 2021 sale of her 50% stake to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler for approximately $67 million, which Pitt claims violated an agreement granting him veto rights on any share transfer.

A court order in 2025 ruled in Pitt's favour, requiring Jolie to hand over correspondence regarding the sale within 45 days, which worsens the actor's increasing business and personal entanglements.

Aggressive Trademark Infringement Allegations

The founder of Beau D., Brandon Palas, claims that Pitt's Beau Domaine branding is nearly identical to his own in terms of name, logo, and style, which confuses the cutthroat wellness industry. Palas created Beau D. in 2020, establishing the brand two years before Pitt and the Perrin family launched theirs initially as Le Domaine.

According to court documents alleging bad faith, Palas stated that he only learned of Pitt's existence after the 2024 rebranding to Beau Domaine.

Pitt's original Le Domaine launch allegedly prompted early warnings, but the rebranding to Beau Domaine merely increased similarities. Now facing a famous behemoth, this tiny business owner claims that the alleged plagiarism has caused irreversible damage to his brand's identity and market dominance.

Legal experts claim that these cases usually rely on the 'likelihood of confusion,' where Pitt's fame could raise the dilution risks for Beau D. The lawsuit is seeking an injunction to halt Beau Domaine's sales and an award of damages – with sources citing a demand for approximately $75,000. Pitt's team hasn't released a statement to the public yet.

'We honour innovation, creativity, and fair competition across the beauty and wellness industry. However, it is essential that all brands operate with respect for existing trademarks and consumer clarity. Our priority is protecting the integrity of Beau D. and ensuring that customers are not misled. We strongly believe in originality and protecting what makes Beau D. unique,' he said.

Overlooked Settlement Proposals

'We offered Beau Domaine three private, pre-litigation settlement options, in good faith,' Palas told Radar. '(One) that they undertake a rebrand; (Two) that they compensate us for the right to continue operating as-is while affording us the opportunity to meaningfully differentiate our brand; or (Three) that they fund our rebranding efforts.

According to Palas, Pitt's Perrin family partners reportedly indicated openness to financial assistance for Beau D.'s rebranding efforts, but negotiations ultimately collapsed without resolution.'

The plaintiff's counsel sees Pitt's rejection as a sign of his conceit, bolstered by his fame. When efforts to reach a 'mutually-beneficial settlement' failed, Beau D. said that it had to 'initiate formal legal proceedings' to protect its intellectual property rights.

Also, Beau D. operates modestly compared to Pitt's resources, but it successfully obtained trademark registrations for its brand before pursuing claims. By standing up for their names and branding, independent businesses preserve clarity, safeguard their reputations, and affirm that trademark protections apply to all—regardless of fame or resources,' he said.

Strategic Timing Amid Miraval Feud

Brad Pitt's years-long legal battle against Angelina Jolie over ownership of their co-founded French winery, Château Miraval, coincides with the Beau Domaine litigation.

The winery, which Pitt and Jolie purchased together in 2008 for a reported €60 million, has been mired in lawsuits, appeals, and countersuits due to allegations that Jolie unilaterally sold her stake to Shefler without Pitt's consent, breaching an alleged partnership agreement granting mutual veto rights.

The joint venture has become mired in lawsuits, appeals, and countersuits due to allegations of unilateral decision-making, asset mismanagement, and breach of partnership agreements.

The personal contempt coming from Pitt and Jolie's widely reported 2016 split taints every facet of the Miraval case, making the estate a lengthy battle.

In 2025, Jolie's legal team reportedly argued that business communications with her advisors were protected under a non-disclosure agreement, but Superior Court Judge Lia Martin ruled in Pitt's favour, ordering disclosure. This overlapping lawsuit avalanche has put Pitt under extraordinary pressure to manage both personal and corporate battlegrounds.

The source said, 'Brad is now approaching future business partnerships with extreme caution, particularly regarding involving his jewelry designer girlfriend Ines de Ramon. His history is crystal clear. When he's in love with a woman, he gets into business with her, almost instinctually. It's just what Brad does. And when these relationships break up, it causes him a lot of pain, time and energy to untangle the finances.'

Insiders note that whilst Ramon has marketed expertise and occasionally advises Pitt informally, he is deliberately keeping their professional relationship strictly separate to avoid repeating past entanglements.

Intersecting Personal-Professional Pressures

Brad Pitt's carefully constructed public persona is under constant and complex strain as his string of legal troubles increasingly blends the domains of his personal life crises with his business endeavours. T

The Beau D. infringement case on top of the Miraval controversy demonstrates how a single dispute sets off a series of problems across his growing company empire. The timing proves particularly damaging given Le Domaine's (or Beau Domaine's) positioning as a luxury lifestyle brand hinging on Pitt's personal credibility and sophisticated brand image.

Fans and observers alike closely monitor these convergence storms. Insiders claim that Jolie remains mentally drained by the Miraval litigation, with one source stating: 'The longer this case goes on, the more anxiety and trauma it causes Angelina, especially as she's got so much to lose. Brad and his pit-bull lawyers are out for blood, she knows that, so the very real prospect of total financial ruin keeps her up night after night.'

Meanwhile, Jolie has publicly accused Pitt of 'waging an addictive war against' her since their 2016 split. Pitt's resilience is tested during the conflict. His path ahead winds through uncharted legal territory.