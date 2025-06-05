For some, dolls are nothing but nostalgic toys, but for others, they can be the source of their biggest nightmares. Their blank stares, frozen smiles and eerie lifelikeness have long made people uncomfortable and unsettled. In some cases, this discomfort goes deeper, manifesting as a full-blown phobia known as pediophobia — a fear of dolls.

'This consistent pairing of dolls with other creepy, scary stimuli may lead to experiencing fear or nervousness when confronted with a doll or an image of a doll,' explained Dr. Kate Wolitzky-Taylor, a psychologist and faculty member at UCLA's Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences.

Though most dolls are nothing more than lifeless figures, a select few have gained terrifying reputations. Some are said to be cursed, others allegedly move, scratch, or even speak. Whether you're a sceptic or a believer, here are some of the world's most haunted dolls — including the notorious Annabelle.

The Bridal Doll of South Yorkshire

At the Haunted Objects Museum in Rotherham, a porcelain bride is the centre of multiple unsettling claims. Believed to be possessed by a vengeful spirit named Elizabeth, the doll has allegedly scratched at least 17 men—and never a woman.

Museum owner Lee Steer, who bought the doll for £866, said, 'It seems like the doll harbours a deep-seated hatred towards men.' During one investigation, Steer was left with pentagram-like scratches on his back.

According to the museum people, objects move, electronics malfunction, and fire alarms mysteriously activate in the doll's room. Another investigator, Jon-Paul Kenny, claimed that he felt something grab his shirt and saw fleeting images of a woman in white.

Norman – Cornwall, UK

According to paranormal investigator Candice Collins, her life has not been the same since buying Norman, dubbed the UK's 'most cursed' doll. She claims the air turned cold the moment she opened the box, and bad luck has followed her family since.

'Norman fills my bones with dread,' Collins told the media. Since his arrival, she's suffered headaches, arthritis, nightmares, and even bite marks. She's also heard her toddler talking and laughing with the doll.

'I've got a scratch on my back that looks like deep claw marks,' she said. Her partner's health has also worsened, prompting her to isolate Norman in a glass box with holy water.

Annabelle – Connecticut, USA

Perhaps no list of haunted dolls is complete without the most famous Annabelle. As the lore goes, it was gifted to a nursing student named Donna in the 1970s. The doll moved on its own, left messages like 'Help Lou,' and once appeared with what looked like blood on its hands.

After a violent incident involving a friend, the Ed and Lorraine Warren — famed paranormal investigators — were called in. According to their findings, they believed a demonic entity had latched onto the doll.

On the way to their museum, their car's brakes and steering failed. Only holy water was able to calm things down. Today, Annabelle sits locked behind glass, marked with a sign: Do Not Touch, and is on a tour of the US under NESPER.

Letta – Australia

Letta, short for 'Letta Me Out, is a wooden doll found beneath a house in Wagga Wagga over four decades ago. With real human hair and an unusually grotesque face, Letta is believed to be around 200 years old and is known to be extremely haunted.

'He walks in the nighttime,' claimed Kerry Walton, the man who discovered him. People have reported Letta moving, triggering nightmares, and even causing animals to react violently.

While pop culture and cinema have exaggerated the haunting abilities of these possessed dolls, some have not proved to be deadly. However, many of their owners and the people who came in contact with them have claimed to feel weird and uncomfortable around them.

Whether these dolls are truly possessed or simply products of folklore and fear, they definitely tap into something primal. Dolls are meant to resemble humans, and that's exactly what makes them unsettling when they act like they shouldn't.