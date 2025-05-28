Lorraine and Ed Warren are names synonymous with the supernatural. As one half of the husband-and-wife duo behind many of the most talked-about ghost stories in modern history, Lorraine helped build a career investigating unexplained events — stories that would go on to shape books, documentaries, and eventually The Conjuring film universe.

From their early days exploring haunted houses across New England to handling one of the world's most infamous cursed objects—the Annabelle doll—the Warrens left behind a trail of fascination and fear.

Since Annabelle doll is on tour, and the last instalment of The Conjuring is expected to be released in September this year, attention has turned once again to her most notable investigations, the mystery surrounding her death in 2019, and her stern warning about a doll she insisted should never be moved.

A Career Rooted in the Supernatural

Lorraine Warren was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1927. As a child, she claimed to have a sensitivity to spirits — something she later identified as clairvoyance. Her husband, Ed Warren, shared an interest in the unseen, and together they formed the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) in 1952.

While Ed focused on demonology, Lorraine served as the medium during investigations. The pair travelled widely, looking into claims of hauntings and possessions. Over the span of more than 50 years, they investigated well over 100 cases, many of which became the stuff of legend — and later, box office hits.

The Cases That Captivated the World

Among the most talked-about investigations were the Amityville Horror, where a Long Island family claimed their house was under siege by a dark force, and the Enfield Poltergeist in London, which involved strange noises, flying objects, and even reports of levitation.

One of the more unusual cases — and one that ended up in a courtroom — was the 1981 'Devil Made Me Do It' case. The Warrens supported the defence that a man accused of murder was under demonic possession, marking the first time such a claim was used in a US trial.

These stories, and many others, were dramatised in the Conjuring films—a franchise that has earned over $2 billion worldwide and become the most successful horror series in history.

Lorraine Warren's Death and Ongoing Influence

Lorraine continued speaking and consulting on paranormal topics well into her later years. After Ed passed away in 2006, she remained the face of NESPR and served as a consultant on the early Conjuring films.

According to reports, Lorraine died a natural death in April 2019 at the age of 92.

Today, their daughter Judy and her husband Tony Spera continue the Warrens' work, overseeing the NESPR and the family's Occult Museum, home to an array of 'haunted' items collected over the years.

Annabelle: The Doll That Should Never Be Moved

Of all the items in the Warrens' collection, none has drawn more attention than Annabelle — a dangerous spirit possessed a three-foot-tall Raggedy Ann doll the couple claimed.

Gifted to a Hartford nurse in 1970, the doll reportedly moved on its own and even attacked one of the occupants' fiancés. The Warrens conducted an exorcism and took the doll home, where it was kept in a glass case with a stark warning: 'Positively do not open.'

Lorraine often warned that disturbing the doll could have serious consequences. That's why recent tours of Annabelle across the US — including stops in haunted locations — have sparked debate. Though NESPR says the doll is kept secure and only handled under strict conditions, critics argue the Warrens would never have approved.

While Lorraine Warren is no longer here to issue her own cautions, her message around Annabelle remains clear. The paranormal investigator who contributed her life in restoring and keeping the 'evil' in these tangible things intact, believed that the veil between our world and the next is thin, and that some things are better left untouched.

Whether you're a sceptic or a believer, her legacy and warnings continue to captivate people even today.