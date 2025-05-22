The infamous Annabelle doll — long associated with paranormal activity and immortalised in horror cinema — is currently making her way across the US for the 'Devils on the Run' tour, drawing huge crowds and sparking even bigger fears.

And since her recent stop in New Orleans, a string of disturbing incidents has left social media users and paranormal enthusiasts questioning whether her tour is unleashing something darker.

From historic fires to prison escapes and unexplained explosions, theories are mounting — and Annabelle's next stop: in Pennsylvania, is already causing concern.

Jailbreaks and Fires: Coincidence or Evil?

During her recent visit to New Orleans as part of the Devils on the Run tour, Annabelle was displayed at a private event in the French Quarter. Not long after her arrival, chaos unfolded.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that 10 prisoners, deemed 'armed and dangerous,' escaped during a headcount. Sheriff Susan Hutson described the escape as 'a very serious and unacceptable situation,' though officials claim that without any inside help, it's impossible to break the prison. According to the latest reports, out of 10, 5 remain at large, and the rest were taken back to custody.

Around the same time, the historic Nottoway Plantation — one of Louisiana's largest and most recognisable antebellum estates — was engulfed in flames. While the cause of the fire remains unknown, the coincidence has stirred speculation.

'The Energy Is Definitely Different Here'

Ryan Daniel Buell, paranormal investigator and former host of Paranormal State, was present during Annabelle's New Orleans appearance. In a TikTok video, he admitted feeling uneasy while handling the doll.

'The energy is definitely different here. The (New England Society of Psychic Research) guys invited me to carry her in... not gonna lie, I was saying the Lord's Prayer the entire time,' Buell said.

His video has gone viral, with TikTokers echoing the sentiment that the doll should never have been moved — a warning frequently repeated by the late Ed and Lorraine Warren, who originally investigated Annabelle.

Viral Warnings Taking Rounds on Social Media

A TikTok user known as @expenzive_taste posted a video highlighting what they say is a pattern of disasters following Annabelle's appearances.

'That Annabelle doll is on a world tour, and every place she went to, some bad shit happened,' the user claimed.

'She went to Louisiana — 11 people broke out of jail. Nottoway Plantation burned down. And if you look at those photos from the fire, you can see spirits in the photos. She went to Virginia, and Virginia ain't been right since — raining, floods. Then she just went to San Antonio, Texas. Do I need to tell you what happened? An 18-wheeler exploded on the highway. They had some fires there, too.'

The user, clearly shaken, concluded the video with a warning: 'It's coming to Pennsylvania. That's where it's going. There are videos of people standing in line to see this doll. Y'all don't respect this s..t. You see the aftermath of every place she's been? We've seen what happened. Y'all really better pay attention. This s..t is real, and it could get real. I'm out.'

How The 'Evil' is Managed as Annabelle Moves

According to reports, the Annabelle doll is handled by Daniel Rivera, the senior Lead Investigator for NESPR. Rivera reportedly uses gloves with crosses on them, along with saint medals on his fingertips.

Originally, the doll was kept in the case made by Ed and Lorraine Warren, its original handlers. The original case had a warning printed on its glass, which said, 'positively do not open.' However, to move her around, Rivera built a new box.

'So the reason why I built the case was because the museum was closed and we wanted to keep educating the public about these items that Ed and Lorraine collected,' he told CT Insider.

To keep the evil intact, Rivera shared that crosses, representing the Catholic Holy Trinity, have been cut out on three sides as extra protection. The cutouts were reportedly made using a stain infused with holy oil and holy water.

Evil or no evil, Annabelle has surely stirred up a new wave of fear with her latest tour, which is heading to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where she will be featured at a special event at the Haunted Orphanage from July 11-13. Will there be chaos? That remains to be seen.