The intricate politics of Hollywood often remain hidden behind closed doors, but a decades-old industry secret has finally surfaced regarding a rift between two of cinema's biggest titans – Ben Affleck and Steven Spielberg. Affleck has spent the last 20 years cementing his status as an A-list director and actor, but one of the industry's most powerful filmmakers reportedly refused to work with him due to a bizarre pool incident.

The revelation comes from director Mike Binder, who claims that Spielberg explicitly blocked Affleck's casting in the 2006 film Man About Town. This reported veto was not based on acting ability, but rather a personal encounter that left a lasting negative impression on the legendary director.

Spielberg Reportedly Blocked Affleck Casting in Man About Town

According to Mike Binder, the producer and director of Man About Town, the project hit a significant roadblock during the casting phase when he informed Spielberg that he proposed the lead role to Affleck. Binder claims that because the film was being developed under a deal with DreamWorks, Spielberg had ultimate oversight on the talent involved.

The Schindler's List director was initially involved in the project, set to direct and produce. However, he wasn't happy when Affleck's name was put forward. Binder recalled the exchange, noting that Spielberg made his feelings clear by stating he would work with 'anyone but him'.

'Steven says, 'No. Can't do it with [Affleck]. We just bombed with a movie with him, he's got that whole J. Lo thing going on now, and I have other problems with him,' Binder said, recalling his conversation with Spielberg in Stephen Baldwin's podcast One Bad Movie.

The fallout apparently stemmed from an incident that occurred years earlier, long before the film went into production, and involved one of Spielberg's children.

The Infamous Pool Incident

The core of Spielberg's animosity toward Affleck allegedly traces back to a social gathering at the former's home. According to Binder's account, Affleck joined Spielberg's goddaughter, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the Spielbergs for a family vacation. However, one of his sons pushed the Gone Girl actor into the pool while he was fully clothed, and Affleck was reportedly furious that he had done the same to the child.

'He [Affleck] came out of the pool and he picked him up and threw him back into the pool and made my son cry,' Spielberg reportedly told Binder. The award-winning director has seven children, including three sons: Max, 40, Theo, 37, and Sawyer, 33.

When Binder asked about the incident's connection to the film, Spielberg reportedly straight out said, 'I just don't like to work with him,' adding that Affleck was 'cold as hell.'

'Find somebody else. Anyone but him,' Spielberg reportedly added.

Ben Affleck's Account

Since Spielberg was unwilling to work with Affleck, Binder called the actor's agent to inform them that they were looking for another actor. Binder said the Batman star called him and said, 'Did Steven Spielberg tell you I threw his kid in the water? Is that what happened, is that why I'm not on your movie?'

Eventually, Binder decided to keep Affleck in the film. Spielberg did not argue but dropped the project.

Affleck and Spielberg Have Moved On From the Issue

Regardless of past tensions, Affleck appears to hold no ill will toward the veteran director. In a comprehensive April 2025 interview with GQ Magazine, Affleck was asked about his influences and the state of modern cinema. He was quick to highlight Jaws director Steven Spielberg as a primary inspiration for his own directorial career, saying, 'Spielberg is one of the great filmmaking architects to ever live.'

According to Binder, Ben Affleck and Steven Spielberg have already put the issue behind them. When Affleck's film Argo beat Spielberg's Lincoln for Best Picture at the 85th Academy Awards. Binder reportedly saw them 'hugging' at the event.

'They were like everybody else. Steven Spielberg is a genius and a great guy, but he can be an a------, and Ben Affleck is a great guy, and he can be a bigger a------,' Binder said of the two gentlemen.