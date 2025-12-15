In a surprising turn of events, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lopez all gathered at a Southern California school play this weekend, prompting fresh headlines about their complex personal history and co‑parenting dynamics. The three were captured in images at the Los Angeles event, where Affleck and Garner's daughter Seraphina and Lopez's child Emme were performing.

Affleck made his entrance with Garner and their son Samuel, while Lopez arrived on her own, accompanied by her manager and mother. Although the group were in proximity at the venue, reports noted that Affleck and Lopez did not engage directly.

The atmosphere was rather characterised as 'awkward,' according to Page Six. It got to the point where Lopez and Affleck could see each other, but Affleck had his back to Lopez as they were talking to different groups of people.

The Celebrity Trio and Their Shared Past

The story involving Affleck, Garner and Lopez spans several previous decades.

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005, enjoying a decade-long relationship before parting ways in 2015. They finalised their divorce in 2018. Despite the end of their marriage, they have maintained a cooperative co‑parenting relationship with their three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Affleck's relationship with Lopez goes back even further. The pair, popularly dubbed 'Bennifer,' first dated in the early 2000s, getting engaged in 2002 before parting ways in 2004. After almost 20 years, they reignited their love and married in 2022. However, that marriage came to an end later on. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, listing their separation date as April of that year, and their divorce was finalised in early 2025.

Despite their breakup, Affleck and Lopez have remained publicly connected on occasions, including a red carpet reunion earlier this year, and they continue to engage in friendly interactions for the sake of their family commitments.

Affleck and Garner's Co‑Parenting

Affleck and Garner's co‑parenting arrangement continues to attract positive attention. Following years of maintaining a friendly relationship, the pair has consistently focused on family events and milestones. Last Thanksgiving, they were reported to have spent the holiday together with their children in Los Angeles.

Sources close to the family have described their relationship as supportive and rooted in mutual commitment to their kids' well-being. An insider previously told People: 'Jen makes it very special ... She loves having her whole family together too. Ben's always welcome at her house.'

Outside of co‑parenting, there have been rumours and speculation about Garner and Affleck's personal relationship. However, some media reports indicate that Garner is content with her current relationship and is not seeking to rekindle a romantic connection, emphasising that their bond remains grounded in mutual parenting duties.

Lopez Moving on From Affleck

Since the divorce, Lopez appears to be drawing a line under her marriage to Affleck, both personally and symbolically. In the past few weeks, she has allegedly removed or covered up the infinity-arrow tattoo that displayed Affleck's name, opting for new designs. It's a move widely interpreted as her closing that chapter of her life.

While the split was negotiated to keep lines of communication open for co‑parenting and shared commitments, the tattoo's removal has resonated as a clear sign of Lopez's intent to focus on life after the relationship. Yet she continues to be actively involved in her children's lives, as evidenced by her recent appearance with Emme and Affleck's son Samuel during a lunch outing in September spotted by TMZ.