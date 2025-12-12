In the world of celebrity, a public break-up is one thing; being entirely erased from history is another. Limelight-loving Jennifer Lopez is reportedly 'red-faced and stinging' after her ex-fiancé, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, 50, brutally omitted her and their entire four-year relationship from his new HBO docuseries, Alex vs. ARod.

The monumental snub, which comes almost five years after the high-profile couple dissolved their engagement, has allegedly pushed the 56-year-old superstar to her limit.

According to insiders, the 'touchy tigress' is now plotting a massive 'smack back' by threatening to finally spill 'all the dicey details of their racy romance' that ended in such spectacular disaster.

Sources close to the singer claimed that she was 'upset' and 'triggered' when she realised their relationship had been completely ignored in the three-part documentary, which chronicles the slugger's life, career, and personal failures.

'J.Lo was bracing to be in that documentary, so to have it then come out and there is nothing about her was very shocking and actually really embarrassing,' an insider revealed.

The humiliation was compounded by the structure of the series, which saw Alex Rodriguez fully cooperating with the project, giving extensive on-camera interviews detailing his triumphs and his mistakes. Yet, one chapter was conspicuously absent.

The Deliberate Erasure: Why Alex Rodriguez Snubbed Jennifer Lopez

The documentary dedicated significant segments to other women in Alex Rodriguez's life. His ex-wife and mother of his children, Cynthia Scurtis, features prominently.

The docuseries reportedly devoted chunks of time to his marriage to Scurtis—a relationship that ended in divorce in 2008 following his alleged cheating with pop icon Madonna. Furthermore, the documentary name-checks other former girlfriends, including actress Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.

The inclusion of these past loves only made the complete omission of Jennifer Lopez more pointed, according to the source. 'There was all this talk about his mistakes and about how he could have treated his ex-wife better and yet absolutely no mention of J.Lo, as though she never even existed.'

The absence of their four-year engagement—a period that made them one of the most photographed and talked-about power couples in the world—reads like a calculated attempt to rewrite history.

The end of their relationship was, admittedly, deeply messy. As reports circulated at the time, their high-profile love story imploded following accusations that A-Rod had stepped out on J.Lo with reality television personality Madison LeCroy—accusations that he vehemently denied.

Furious, J.Lo ended the engagement and famously rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, whom she would later marry and proclaim as the 'true love of her life.'

'It's not hard to see why Alex wanted to gloss over that chapter of his life,' noted the insider. 'It was incredibly embarrassing when Jennifer dumped him and went off with Ben proclaiming that the actor was the true love of her life as if Alex never existed.'

Jennifer Lopez Demands an Apology and Plans Her Payback

While Alex Rodriguez may have attempted to 'gloss over' the disastrous end of their romance, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not ready to let him control the narrative. The star, who hasn't spoken to her former fiancé since their split, believes the former Yankees slugger 'owes her plenty of apologies for what went down between them.'

It is the lack of accountability in the documentary that seems to have caused the deepest emotional fallout for the Hustlersstar. 'Don't forget there were all sorts of rumours and accusations about Alex getting cosy with that reality star. The fact that he didn't even acknowledge the pain he caused her has really triggered her,' the insider stressed.

The public silence from A-Rod has inadvertently become the catalyst for J.Lo's next move. 'It's got her wanting to tell her side of the story. She's not going to let him just erase her from his history,' the source concluded.

The threat of Jennifer Lopez finally revealing the 'dicey details' of their private life—from the emotional lows to the racy, high-octane romance that defined their time together—is a stark warning to her ex.

For Alex Rodriguez, attempting to surgically remove a four-year relationship with one of the world's most famous women from his personal history may prove to be a grave mistake. By refusing to acknowledge her presence, he may have only guaranteed that her version of the truth, however explosive, will now be told.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for comments.