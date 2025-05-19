The race to find the next actor to don the iconic tuxedo is heating up, with rumours swirling about who might step into the role of James Bond next. As the franchise undergoes a major transition, one name stands out: rapper and actor A$AP Rocky, who boldly claims he needs to be the 'new Black James Bond.'

Meanwhile, established favourites like Theo James, Henry Cavill, and more names are also being considered for the part, each bringing different qualities to the table.

A$AP Rocky's Bold Ambition

A$AP Rocky has long been known as a multi-talented artist, but now he's setting his sights on a role that could redefine his career. Following a successful legal battle in February that cleared the way for his future projects, the rapper-turned-actor is eager to take on a challenge.

Currently starring in Spike Lee's Cannes-bound film Highest 2 Lowest, Rocky has expressed a desire to branch into action movies. In a candid interview with Variety, he revealed his ambition to play James Bond, stating, 'I think I need to be the new Black James Bond. Like, why not?' The 37-year-old star admits he'd need some time to get in shape, saying, 'If we hit the gym, I'ma be aight. Right now I'm in dad mode; you're gonna have to give me a couple months.'

Rocky's enthusiasm isn't just wishful thinking; he has a genuine admiration for the character. He grew up watching films with Denzel Washington and has already dipped his toes into acting with roles in Monster and Zoolander 2. Now, he's eager to step into the world of high-stakes espionage.

The Current Contenders for 007

While Rocky's ambitions are clear, the official search for the next Bond continues with a focus on younger actors. Ladbrokes, a betting site, reported on 13 May 2025 that Theo James is now the top favourite to succeed Daniel Craig. According to the bookies, James outshone Henry Cavill, who previously held the front spot.

Cal Gildart, from Ladbrokes, commented, 'Henry Cavill's return to the head of the Bond betting didn't last long, with Theo James as short as anyone has been to pick up the world's most famous licence to kill.' Meanwhile, Tatler described James as 'one of the nation's most popular – and handsomely sculpted – rising stars.' Fans appreciate his rugged charm and the morally complex characters he often portrays, qualities that suit the layered nature of Bond.

The Changing Landscape of the Franchise

The future of Bond is subject to significant change, especially since Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights after Barbara Broccoli's departure. This move has ignited speculation about who might be cast and how the franchise will evolve.

Because of these changes, Jacob Elordi, the 27-year-old Australian star of Saltburn and Euphoria, is also considered a strong contender. His existing relationship with Amazon could give him an edge, especially as the studio appears to favour actors under 30. Industry insiders suggest the next Bond may be cast with a view to a film set in the 1950s or '60s, emphasising a younger, more dynamic persona.

Cavill, a well-known name, faces less favourable odds. Cavill, at 42, is viewed as possibly too old for a reboot that aims to attract a fresh audience.

Who's Out of the Running?

Several actors previously considered front-runners are now believed to be out of contention. Sam Heughan, often linked to the role, is thought to be too mature for the studio's preferred profile. Idris Elba, despite long-standing fan support, has distanced himself from the role, concerned it might overshadow his other work.

Tom Hardy, once a top favourite, is seen as too old for the current reboot strategy. Cillian Murphy, who recently won an Oscar, was also in the mix but is no longer considered a serious candidate due to his age. Interestingly, campaigns for a female Bond have also surfaced, with Gillian Anderson expressing her interest in playing 'Jane Bond', though producers have maintained that Bond will remain 'male and British'.

The Future of Bond

The search for the next 007 is far from over, with a mix of established stars and new faces vying for the role. Rocky's bold declaration might be putting his name in headlines, but producers' insistence on Bond's nationality might hinder his run at the part. In the meantime, the industry's favourite choices like Theo James and Jacob Elordi are likely to dominate discussions. As the franchise shifts gears, fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see who finally steps into the legendary role.