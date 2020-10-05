Eva Mendes loves being at home with her "man" Ryan Gosling and doesn't agree with those wanting her longtime partner to take her out more.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are known for keeping their relationship notoriously private, despite the fact that they are touted as one of the Hollywood power couples. When a fan recently sympathised with the actress for not stepping out enough, she was quick to respond and clarify she would like to be at home with her partner of nine years rather than anywhere else.

The conversation happened on Sunday when the "Hitch" star shared a gorgeous throwback picture of herself running on a beach in a stunning black dress and choker necklace. "Went for a run on the beach this morning," the 46-year-old wrote, before adding, "No I didn't."

"This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven't seen a beach this year. Haven't been on a run this year," Mendes quipped.

When a follower suggested Mendes: "You need to tell Ryan to get you out more," she responded with "No thank you, I'm good."

"Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world," the mother-of-two added.

Mendes and Gosling fell in love in 2011 after meeting on the sets of "The Place Beyond the Pines," in which they were co-stars. They welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda Amada, in 2014. Their second daughter Amada Lee was born in 2016.

Mendes, who has been on a hiatus since starring in her partner's directorial debut "Lost River" in 2014, previously discussed why she likes to keep her family life so private. Responding to a fan's comment on an Instagram post in April this year, the actress wrote: "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life."

"And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent," she further explained.