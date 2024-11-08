Several high-profile American celebrities are considering a move to the UK following the recent re-election of Donald Trump, citing political concerns and a desire for a fresh start. With notable names like Cardi B, Billie Eilish, and Stephen King expressing disappointment, a growing list of entertainers, actors, and musicians are looking to make the jump across the Atlantic.

America Ferrera Considers the UK for New Opportunities

Actress America Ferrera, known for her roles in Ugly Betty and Superstore, is reportedly among those weighing a move to the UK. According to the Daily Mail, Ferrera is devastated by the election outcome, having believed her country was on a different path. However, her possible relocation doesn't mean a total departure from Hollywood; Ferrera plans to maintain her career while offering her children "the best opportunities" abroad. Recently, Ferrera was spotted exploring private schools in South West London, reportedly pleased with the education options available there.

Minnie Driver's Return to the UK

British-American actress Minnie Driver, who spent nearly three decades in Los Angeles, recently relocated back to the UK. Driver shared her concerns about Trump's potential re-election with The Times, expressing doubts about returning to the U.S. if the political climate worsened. "In California, you feel somewhat shielded. But is it better to live in a bubble? Should you run from danger, or should you come back and help make a difference?" she reflected. Driver's choice to return highlights her desire for stability and her reservations about the current state of American politics.

Sharon Stone, Cher, and Barbra Streisand Consider Europe

Other veteran stars, including Sharon Stone, Cher, and Barbra Streisand, have openly discussed their desire to leave the United States if Trump regained power. Stone, known for her role in Basic Instinct, has expressed a strong desire to relocate to Europe, possibly Italy or France. According to friends, Stone is primarily considering a property in Antibes, France, motivated by a deep disdain for Trump's politics. "This is one of the first times in my life that I've actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

Barbra Streisand and Cher share similar views. Streisand told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert that she "can't live in this country if he becomes president," even considering a move to England. Cher has also stated she might leave the U.S., pointing to the stress she experienced during Trump's first term.

Johnny Depp Finds Solace in London

For Johnny Depp, a move to the UK was part of a personal journey toward a quieter, more peaceful life. Following a highly publicised legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp, now 61, has reportedly settled in London, where he focuses on painting, playing music, and developing a new rum brand. According to People, Depp enjoys the slower pace of life in the UK, finding it a welcome change from the pressures of Hollywood.

Renée Zellweger's Blossoming Life in England

Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, currently filming the latest Bridget Jones movie in England, is also considering making her UK stay more permanent. With a blossoming romance with British actor Ant Anstead, Zellweger has reportedly moved into a rented townhouse valued at $5 million. Closer reports that the couple has been spending increasing time in England, particularly as Anstead's family members age, prompting Zellweger to embrace life across the pond.

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, and Hugh Jackman Seek Family-Friendly Environments

For some celebrities, the motivation for moving isn't entirely political but rooted in family and lifestyle preferences. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes relocated to the UK, highlighting the country's green spaces and community focus as appealing factors for raising their children. According to sources close to the couple, the move allows them to offer their children a more grounded upbringing.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman, who recently wrapped filming for Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie in London, has reportedly considered staying in the UK. Jackman, a fan of the UK's vibrant culture and artistic community, has been drawn to the more relaxed, family-oriented lifestyle it offers.

As American political tensions rise, a steady trickle of Hollywood's elite looks to the UK as a refuge. For some, like Ferrera and Zellweger, the relocation is aimed at giving their families better opportunities in a different cultural environment. For others, such as Driver, the decision reflects frustration with the current American political landscape. Whether it's for peace of mind, political refuge, or personal growth, these stars see the UK as a promising new chapter in their lives.