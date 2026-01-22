Apple Inc. is gearing up for a major Siri overhaul, but this time, it involves plans of transforming the voice assistant into an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot- the tech company's first. The move, according to analysts, is Apple's attempt to position itself at the forefront of the AI race against rivals, particularly OpenAI (ChatGPT) and Google (Gemini).

In an exclusive by Bloomberg, Apple Inc. is reportedly working on Campos, an AI chatbot it plans to fully integrate into its operating systems across its devices, replacing the voice assistant Siri altogether.

Despite the anticipation of Siri's much-needed and highly-anticipated upgrade this year, this recent development suggests Siri will be more powerful than users expect- albeit being different entirely. This would mean an end to Siri's inability to hold two-way conversations, a feature ChatGPT and Gemini are known for.

Apple's Strategic Move in the AI Era

Apple Inc. has been struggling to keep pace with the AI race, falling behind its biggest competitors, despite leading in 2011 with the inception of Siri. Apple Inc. has consistently struggled to keep up with Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and even xAI (Grok) over the past decade, as we've seen these companies' aggressive approach towards AI, deploying more advanced models one after the other.

ChatGPT's generative AI model, for instance, is capable not just of holding conversations but also of summarising documents at scale, participating in a debate, and even writing code. Siri, on the other hand, has remained at its level of following basic commands, even failing to hold a conversation across multiple commands.

$AAPL is planning a big Siri reset, with a full chatbot version in the second half of 2026 that Bloomberg says is code named “Campos”



The report says it will lean on Google’s Gemini model and Apple may even run it on $GOOGL Cloud TPUs in a deal worth about $1B a year.… pic.twitter.com/vHXjI3xGAL — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) January 21, 2026

This strategic move can only mean one thing: Apple Inc. is responding to mounting pressure from expectations that it keep up with firms defining the AI field- OpenAI, Google, and others. Siri's overhaul, which could signal the end of the incremental upgrades it has been getting since 2011, could reposition Apple as a strong contender in generative AI.

Enter Campos, Apple Inc.'s GenAI Model

According to reports shared with Bloomberg, Siri's generative AI functionalities will be unveiled in the middle of the year, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26) in Cupertino, California, which Apple Inc. holds annually to introduce its design updates, including new software and features.

Campos, its assigned code name, will feature both typing- and voice-based modes, and will be integrated into the MacOS, iOS, and iPadOS updates. The macOS model is code-named Fizz, while iOS and iPadOS models are code-named Rave. No other major upgrades are taking place this year, unlike last year's extensive redesign that made the UI more fluid.

Internal testing is taking place within Apple Inc. to make Campos a standalone app to replace Siri, but the California-based company plans to keep the app for developers, while users get the fully integrated model.

iOS 26.4 is expected to introduce a revamped Siri powered by Google's Gemini models, running on-device and through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute for privacy.



iOS 27 is expected to introduce a new, advanced Siri chatbot (“Campos”) powered by Gemini and running on Google’s cloud. pic.twitter.com/bV3ECXNWS6 — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) January 21, 2026

In an exclusive interview with MacWorld, Apple Inc. has recently developed an enterprise model called Enchanté, which is used in the macOS environment. Enchanté is an internal assistant designed for employees. Reportedly, Enchanté can answer general knowledge questions and proofread documents. It's been modelled around Apple's ecosystem, reducing the need for third-party connections.