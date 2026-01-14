Excitement is building as fresh details emerge about the future of Apple's smartphone lineup. Recent leaks suggest the tech giant is preparing to diversify its range with a slim new model and a long-awaited flexible device. These upcoming releases could represent the most significant shift in the company's design strategy for years.

Rumours are swirling among Apple fans following the release of concept designs for the 2026 handsets, which reveal daring aesthetics and hint at a transformation in the firm's mobile approach.

The mock-ups, which surfaced on 13 January via the prominent X account Apple Hub, offer a preview of a streamlined iPhone 17e featuring a pill-shaped notch. The leak also showcases a new look for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max that revisits the horizontal camera style of the iPhone X, alongside a standout foldable iPhone 18 Ultra that could arrive at a hefty price tag of over $2,000 (£1488.06).

This is the expected 2026 iPhone lineup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L4WTs3r9xZ — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 13, 2026

If these details hold true—though analysts note they could shift as more information comes to light—the new looks would mark a daring move away from recent designs. Such a change highlights what might become the most important period for Apple's product development in quite some time.

Fresh Aesthetics for New Models

At the heart of the 2026 hardware rumours is the iPhone 17e, a mid-range device expected to offer a contemporary look without the flagship price tag. The latest images suggest it will adopt a pill-shaped camera cutout, marking a clear step away from the traditional notch seen on older versions.

In recent years, Apple has been exploring various shapes and price points for its phones, and insiders believe the 17e will continue this direction. According to a report by Macworld, the handset could debut in early 2026, equipped with the Dynamic Island, a 6.1-inch OLED screen, and MagSafe charging.

At the same time, the anticipated top-tier replacements—the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max—are tipped to feature updated camera setups that take cues from classic Apple designs. These aesthetic shifts have sparked a debate across the web; as noted in the X post, some enthusiasts are praising the 'bold designs', whereas others are less convinced by the new look or the speed at which the models are being refreshed.

Apple's First Foldable: A Luxury Move?

The most talked-about part of these leaks is a possible folding iPhone, which the renders name the iPhone 18 Ultra. According to a Grok summary of posts on X, this premium device could be priced above $2,000 (£1487.50), though these details may change as the hardware develops. Since this information comes via AI-generated summaries, it is worth verifying the specifics as more concrete news emerges.

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone this year!



Would you buy one? pic.twitter.com/7J58CbrleF — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 12, 2026

While foldable phones are already common in the Android world, Apple's arrival in this space could change everything. Several sources match the leaked images, indicating that the phone will feature a book-like folding screen—much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series—incorporating a spacious internal display alongside a more compact one on the outside.

Pricing and Biometric Shifts

Industry experts and insiders estimate the foldable's cost at between $2,000 (£1487.50) and $2,500 (£1859.37), which would place it well above the standard Pro models and make it a super-premium flagship.

According to a report by Ubergizmo, such a price point would be a daring strategy even for a company like Apple. To achieve a sleeker hinge and a thinner frame, rumours also suggest the device might swap the usual Face ID for a Touch ID sensor built into the side button—a design choice aimed at saving internal space.

Significant Internal Improvements

The changes aren't limited to the devices' exteriors. There is widespread talk that Apple will debut a next-generation A20 chip across its premium 2026 models, including the new foldable phone.

According to The Economic Times, early reports indicate this processor uses a highly advanced 2nm manufacturing technique. It is also expected to feature a new 'multi-chip' packaging style that could significantly boost speed and battery life while making AI tasks on the device much more efficient than on previous handsets.

Upgrading the silicon in this way would help Apple keep up with rivals—such as Samsung and its foldable range—as mobile chips now do much more than just run apps. Today, these processors are the primary drivers of everything from high-end gaming and AI-powered tools to significant gains in battery efficiency.

Mixed Reactions to the 2026 Vision

The online community is divided over these early glimpses of Apple's future. While some fans are excited by the brand's daring new direction—with social media summaries noting that many 'cheer the bold designs'—others remain unconvinced. Critics have voiced concerns about the horizontal camera layout and questioned whether such a significant overhaul is truly necessary so soon after recent releases.

Apple is launching more than 20 new products this year! 👀 pic.twitter.com/G6HHdhvI0I — Apple Cycle (@theapplecycle) January 13, 2026

Regardless of how these specific leaks pan out, 9to5Mac suggests that 2026 is shaping up to be one of Apple's most daring years to date. The company reportedly has over 20 new products in development, ranging from refreshed iPhones and Macs to updated iPads and entirely new hardware categories. While Apple typically maintains strict secrecy regarding its future plans, both fans and experts will be keeping a close watch on every new detail until an official announcement is made.