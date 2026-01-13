Apple has confirmed that iPhone users in the UK will receive a significantly upgraded version of Siri later in 2026, powered by Google's Gemini artificial intelligence models, a move that is expected to make the voice assistant more conversational, accurate and capable.

The change means Siri will be able to handle more complex questions, understand context across conversations and carry out multi-step tasks more effectively. It marks a shift for Apple, which has traditionally relied on its own technology to power core features.

The update also raises questions about privacy and competition, as Apple turns to a long-time rival to strengthen its artificial intelligence offering at a time when voice assistants are becoming central to how users interact with their devices.

What Will Change for UK iPhone Users

For UK users, the most noticeable difference will be in how Siri responds to everyday questions and commands. Apple said the integration of Google's Gemini models will allow Siri to process natural language more effectively and deliver fuller, more coherent answers.

Instead of returning brief replies or web links, Siri will be able to summarise information, follow up on previous requests and interpret queries with greater accuracy. Tasks such as organising calendars, searching photos, drafting messages and adjusting settings are expected to feel more intuitive.

The upgraded Siri is expected to be introduced through a future iOS update during 2026, although Apple has not confirmed a precise release date or which iPhone models will support all new features.

Joint Statement: Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a… — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 12, 2026

Why Apple is Using Google's AI

Apple acknowledged in a joint announcement that it had entered a multi-year agreement with Google to use its Gemini models as part of Apple's Foundation Models framework.

The decision reflects Apple's effort to close the gap with competitors whose assistants already rely on large language models. Google's Gemini system is designed to handle conversational queries, reasoning and content generation at scale.

The partnership is notable given the long-standing rivalry between Apple and Google in smartphones, software and online services. Apple said it selected Gemini after evaluating multiple options.

Privacy and Data Handling

Apple has sought to reassure users that privacy safeguards will remain in place. The company said requests handled by Siri will continue to be processed on-device where possible or through Apple's Private Cloud Compute system.

Apple stated that user data will not be shared directly with Google for advertising or profiling purposes. The company has positioned this hybrid approach as a way to deliver more advanced AI features while maintaining its privacy standards.

curious if apple will still sell privacy as a value after the partnership. hard to take it seriously when google is part of the plumbing pic.twitter.com/acghwBpuN2 — onur ozcan (@oozn) January 12, 2026

The difference is Gemini on android is done in the cloud. Gemini on iPhone will be done on device. Apple is paying google for a sandboxed version of Gemini. — Kenny Veldheer (@kenny_veldheer) January 12, 2026

Competition and Regulatory Scrutiny

The collaboration comes at a time of heightened regulatory attention on both companies in the UK and the European Union. Apple and Google have faced scrutiny over market dominance, app ecosystems and data practices.

By integrating Google's AI into Siri, Apple is strengthening a core feature used by millions of iPhone owners. The move could also reinforce Google's position as a leading provider of large-scale AI models.

This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that the also have Android and Chrome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2026

What Happens Next

Apple has said the Gemini-powered Siri will be introduced gradually, with further enhancements planned beyond the initial release. Developers are expected to gain access to expanded AI tools as part of the rollout.

For UK iPhone users, the update represents the most substantial change to Siri in years. Whether the new version delivers a noticeably better experience will become clear once the software reaches devices in 2026, as Apple seeks to demonstrate that Siri can finally match the expectations set by modern AI assistants.