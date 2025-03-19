The tech world is abuzz with speculation about Apple's next big move. Forget everything you thought you knew about the iPhone—rumours suggest a major shake-up is on the way. Leaks hint at an 'iPhone 17 Air,' and if true, it could be a game-changer.

Set to debut this autumn, the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to include an ultra-thin model, possibly named the iPhone Air. This sleek design marks a significant departure from previous iterations, with fresh reports suggesting it could also signal Apple's move towards a completely portless iPhone.

Introducing The Air: Key Features Revealed

These details come from mock-ups shared by well-known leaker Sonny Dickson. On X, Dickson posted dummy versions of the upcoming iPhones, featuring the iPhone 17 Air. As with any mock-up, some things remain unclear, but much new information emerges. To begin, the iPhone 17 Air mock-up displays an Action Button, replacing the Ring/Mute slider, just like the rest of the series.

Here’s your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71Iba — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 16, 2025

While the inclusion of this button isn't unexpected, since the base iPhone 16e also has it, its presence here is still notable. Likewise, the Camera Control, a new feature combining physical and touch input, present on other iPhone 16 models but not the iPhone 16e, appears on the iPhone 17 Air.

However, it seems considerably thinner than the versions seen on other mock-ups. MagSafe is also present, which was uncertain due to the phone's thin design. None of these specifics were in the other report, the one from Bloomberg.

In his recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that this new model 'is more than just an attempt to juice sales with something distinct from the rest of the lineup. It's really a new beginning for the iPhone.'

A New Level Of Thin

Beyond introducing a design that trims the phone's thickness by roughly two millimetres—a reduction of about one-fifth—it will also maintain battery life comparable to existing iPhones.

According to the report, the initial goal was 'to make the Air device Apple's first completely port-free iPhone. That would mean losing the USB-C connector and going all-in on wireless charging and syncing data with the cloud.'

A Wireless Future

Picture this: no USB-C port at the phone's base, charging solely via a pad, and data synced entirely wirelessly. Gurman suggests the world might be ready for such a shift.

'Already, iPhone users can get around fine without plugging in their phone, whether it's to charge, connect to their car or download information. The Apple Watch exclusively charged wirelessly since the beginning, so many users are already accustomed to the idea,' Gurman says.

While a cable remains the faster option for charging, that port-free day won't arrive this fall. The upcoming iPhone 17 Air still features a port. The question is, why?

'One major reason: There were concerns that removing USB-C would upset European Union regulators, who mandated the iPhone switch to USB-C and are scrutinising the company's business practices. But that's just the case for now,' Gurman explains.

More To Expect

If the Air succeeds, it will pave the way for thinner, port-free iPhones. Gurman indicates the iPhone 17 Air will likely cost the same as the iPhone 16 Plus, starting at £692.36 ($899).

It will feature a 6.6-inch screen, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, and the new Apple C1 modem, first seen in the iPhone 16e, which does not support mmWave. This thin design may also pave the way for Apple's first foldable iPhone as early as 2026.