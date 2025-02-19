The moment Apple enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting is nearly here. After months of speculation, the tech giant is set to unveil a range of new devices at its event on Wednesday, 19 February.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has already confirmed the date, with widespread expectations that a brand-new iPhone will take centre stage. Cook teased the launch on X (formerly Twitter), telling fans to prepare for 'the newest member of the family.'

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.



Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

Apple Event 2025: A Sneak Peek At What's Coming

While this new member is probably the long-awaited upgrade to the iPhone SE, which hasn't been refreshed in almost three years, Apple is also rumoured to reveal several other products.

Here's a rundown of all the products likely to be featured at the upcoming Apple event in 2025.

1. iPhone SE 4

First up, the main attraction: the fourth generation of the iPhone SE, Apple's budget-friendly phone. The new phone is expected to depart from its previous design, eliminating the home button, which the late Steve Jobs introduced in 2007.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the redesigned iPhone SE will feature a larger screen, Face ID, and the same A18 chip that powers the iPhone 16 lineup. The SE is also rumoured to include Apple Intelligence, the company's collection of AI tools.

New exclusive renders for the upcoming iPhone SE 4 👀



• New design

• OLED display

• Action button

• USB-C

• Larger battery



This phone looks like it’s going to be pretty great, especially for the price! pic.twitter.com/tl9ZWDPTAq — Shea (@concept_central) November 14, 2023

The iPhone SE 4 could be the first Apple device to house a cellular modem chip, which is expected to appear in the next-gen, slimmer iPhone models. The previous model, the iPhone SE 3, launched at $429/£429, but this successor will probably cost more, approximately £500/$500, according to Gurman.

2. AirTag

Tim Cook's teaser on X has sparked speculation that Apple is about to launch the next AirTag, the small, circular tracking device first released in 2021. The animation in Cook's tweet closely resembles the coin-shaped £35 AirTag, which helps locate lost items via the Find My app.

Gurman previously reported that Apple is developing a successor to the original AirTag that will offer greater range and enhanced privacy. Unfortunately, the AirTag has been involved in several unsettling stalking incidents, where victims were unaware the tags had been placed in their belongings, as CBS News reported.

While Gurman suggests the AirTag 2 won't launch until mid-2025, Apple might offer a preview at the Apple event 2025.

3. HomePad

If online rumours turn out to be true, Apple will release its highly anticipated AI device as early as March, meaning it could also be revealed at the upcoming Apple event. Unofficially dubbed 'HomePad,' a play on Apple's HomePod smart speakers, this AI wall tablet will activate Siri and video calls with a simple voice command.

Apple will launch its first product of 2025 on Wednesday, 19th February at the #AppleLaunch , but what is it?

The anticipation is real, and the rumours are wild 🔥



Could we see Apple entering a whole new category with a Home Hub featuring a robotic arm, called HomePad, or will… pic.twitter.com/XFE3fvSdI7 — Mohit Kalra (@Mohit_Emkay) February 17, 2025

The device, sporting a 7-inch square display, will be wall-mountable and connectable to speakers, serving as a 'command centre for the home.' Gurman suggests it will adjust dynamically based on proximity—for example, displaying controls as you approach it.

Smart home hardware will 'be a top priority' for the tech giant in the coming years as it competes with companies like Google and Amazon.

4. Two iPads

Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil two iPads, the iPad 11 and the seventh-generation iPad Air. While nothing is set in stone yet, earlier reports suggest these iPads will be released around the same time as the new iPhone SE 4.

The A17 Pro chip-powered iPad 11, the eleventh model in the original iPad line, will run Apple Intelligence and is expected to cost £449 ($449). It will have been almost three years since the £499 ($449) iPad 10, launched in 2022 with a 10.9-inch display and an A14 Bionic chip, was released.

Meanwhile, a new iPad Air is in development—a successor to the £569 ($599) sixth-generation iPad Air, which was just released last year. The 7th-generation iPad Air will retain the exact specifications as its predecessor. However, it will receive a performance boost from the M2 chip to the M3 chip, enabling faster performance and improved battery life.

Gurman suggests Apple will launch a new Magic Keyboard, the company's line of wireless computer keyboards, specifically for this model. However, Apple has neither denied nor confirmed this speculation yet.

5. New MacBook Air M4

While Cook has hinted at a single new 'member,' rumours suggest a MacBook Air refresh is also on the horizon. According to a DailyMail report, Apple will release a sleek new MacBook Air equipped with the M4 chip, which powers AI tasks. In other words, the new MacBook Air will run Apple Intelligence.

New MacBook Pro M4 🍎



Thunderbolt 5 w/ M4 Pro & Max

Nano-texture display option

Apple Intelligence

12MP Center Stage Camera

20x faster than Intel Based MacBook Pro

Up to 24hrs battery life

Up to 8TB

Up to 128GB Unified Memory

Up to 16-Core CPU & up to 40-core GPU pic.twitter.com/ANAk97ijni — Apple Tech Way (@Appletechway) October 30, 2024

The MacBook Air is especially thin and light, designed for people with busy travel schedules and ideal for everyday tasks like emailing and web browsing. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Air will be available in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, but there won't be any significant design changes compared to the previous model.

Apple might reveal the MacBook at the Apple event, but the actual release could be later in the spring.

When Is the Apple Event 2025?

Apple typically keeps things low-key for such events, often relying on press releases for smaller product launches like this one. However, the company might have enough announcements this time to hold an impromptu event.

The Apple event 2025 will take place on 19th February. Apple usually schedules its product announcements for 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. GMT), so checking its official website and social media channels is a good idea.