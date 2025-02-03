Google is known for its playful side, and the 'Shaboozey' screen tilt is its latest trick to surprise users. The Grammy-nominated artist, recognised for his collaboration with Beyoncé and Linda Martell, recently reacted to the unexpected search effect, which tilts the screen when users look up his name.

As confused fans wondered if their phones were malfunctioning, Shaboozey found the whole thing rather amusing. But this isn't the first time Google has had fun with its Google search results—over the years, the tech giant has hidden plenty of surprises for users to discover.

The Shaboozey Google Search Phenomenon

'It's just funny to see some people I know and some fans going online and being like, "What's wrong with my phone," Shaboozey told Zuri Hall during the Live From E!: Grammys red carpet 2nd February outside of the Crypto.com Arena. 'They're smacking their phones. It's really cool.'

I thought I was losing my freaking mind when I googled Shaboozey and this happened!!! pic.twitter.com/Ui7SIlJCV5 — 2ndbreakfast🇱🇧🇵🇸 (@2nd_breakfast__) February 3, 2025

Shaboozey, the voice behind A Bar Song (Tipsy), revealed that the Google search was an homage to the single and that he's tested out the feature a few times and gave a 'Shoutout to the Google team for coming up with such a cool idea.'

Shaboozey's search results are fun, but Google has delighted users with quirky search features for years.

Other Fun Google Search Surprises

1. Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey isn't the only one recognised by Google at the 67th Grammys. A search for Sabrina Carpenter, who won Best Pop Solo Performance, also triggers a fun surprise: red lipstick kisses decorate the screen. Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some other memorable Google search results.

2. Friends

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of its premiere on 22nd September, Google honoured the iconic sitcom Friends in 2019 with interactive Easter eggs for each character. Searching for a character's name would reveal a clickable icon in their information card, triggering a unique surprise.

The popular American sitcom celebrated 25 years of its airing on 22nd September. Searching for Phoebe Buffay, for instance, brought up a guitar icon. Clicking the icon would then play her famous song "Smelly Cat" while an animated smelly cat playfully walked across the screen.

3. Betty White

Google unveiled a special tribute shortly before Betty White's 100th birthday in 2022. Searching her name on Google Search activated an animated Easter egg, showering the results page with rose petals in honour of her iconic Golden Girls character, Rose. The tribute also included the message 'Thank you for being a friend,' a reference to the show's theme song.

4. Minecraft

Google also shows its playful side with non-human tributes. Recognising the game's immense popularity, Google created a fun Easter egg. A search for 'Minecraft' reveals a delightful surprise: a floating Minecraft world appears at the bottom of the search results.

if you search Minecraft google will give you a little surprise pic.twitter.com/ssxhpjpX6J — Mzml Rafiq ✨| Full Stack AI (@MuzzammilRafiq7) February 1, 2025

The fun continues when you click the Minecraft block: a Minecraft Steve hand appears, ready to break apart the search results page like a Minecraft world. After the demolition, clicking the cross icon unleashes a Creeper explosion, resetting the page.

5. Chicxulub

Sixty-six million years ago, a cataclysmic event created the Chicxulub crater. The impact, from an asteroid roughly 10 kilometres wide, left a scar 200 kilometres in diameter on Earth.

Google created a fitting Easter egg for this ancient impact. Searching 'Chicxulub' triggers an animated asteroid to streak across the screen, culminating in a dramatic collision that briefly shakes the search results.

From tilted screens to asteroid impacts, Google's creative Easter eggs offer a unique and memorable way to celebrate and remember. These hidden gems in Google Search show how the company engages users with playful and interactive tributes.