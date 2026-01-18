The meteoric rise of the HBO Max hockey drama Heated Rivalry has turned its lead actors into overnight global sensations, but for François Arnaud, that fame has come with a sharp, digital sting. What should have been a standard press tour for the breakaway hit instead spiralled into a social media firestorm after netizens speculated that he was romantically involved with his co-star, Connor Storrie, after they were seen together at JFK Airport.

Whilst fans usually celebrate the cast's off-screen bond, the sighting sparked a wave of vitriol that forced Arnaud to speak out. Arnaud singled out viewers who couldn't differentiate 'reality and fiction'.

'Did We Watch the Same Show?'

Arnaud spoke with the Toronto Star, where he opened up about the backlash and death threats he received after being spotted with his Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie at JFK Airport in New York following a week of promotion. What should have been a simple travel arrangement was interpreted by ardent fans as evidence of a secret romance, and many disapproved of it because they wanted Storrie to be involved with his other co-star and on-screen partner, Hudson Williams.

Storrie and Williams portray Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, respectively. They are professional ice hockey players from different teams with a secret romance in the hit LGBTQ+ hockey drama.

According to Arnaud, their fans in general are 'incredibly positive and respectful', but he also acknowledged those who aren't. 'For the ones that aren't, I think it's a lot of younger fans who don't really understand the difference between reality and fiction,' he told the Toronto Star. 'I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn't seem like they got its message. Pay attention more closely. Did we watch the same show?

The harassment towards Arnaud became so intense that he decided to unfollow his castmates on social media. He has since re-followed them, but announced that he would unfollow them again. 'I will unfollow everyone except Amnesty International,' he said.

Why Are Shippers Targeting Arnaud?

Much of the hostility stems from a toxic subset of 'shippers' who are deeply invested in the on-screen romance between Storrie's and Williams' characters. These fans often struggle to separate the actors from their roles, hoping for a real-life romance between the two leads.

By appearing in public with Storrie, Arnaud was perceived by some as 'disrupting' the fan-favourite pairing. The backlash even included baseless, extreme accusations about the age gap between the 40-year-old Arnaud and the younger Storrie.

Despite the noise, many loyal fans have rallied to Arnaud's side, condemning the 'parasocial' behaviour. Supporters have flooded social media to defend the actor, calling him a 'gentle king' and urging others to respect his privacy.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie stun at W Magazine's Best Performances Party. 📷 pic.twitter.com/roR0JFofZ5 — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) January 11, 2026

The Dating Rumours

Despite the fervour on X and TikTok, there remains zero concrete evidence that Arnaud and Storrie are anything more than colleagues and friends. Storrie, who has become a breakout star, is notoriously private about his personal life.

In previous interviews, Storrie has explicitly stated that he intends to keep his dating life to himself amid fans' speculations about his sexuality. 'Who I date, who I sleep with, who this, that, whatever, I'm gonna keep that to myself,' he said.

The actor has often emphasised that his chemistry with Hudson Williams is the result of a close friendship and professional dedication. Showrunner Jacob Tierney previously addressed the question of whether Storrie and Williams are gay in real life. Tierney said they do not have to know that because their sexuality is irrelevant to the story, and the production is legally prohibited from asking those questions during casting.

Heated Rivalry streams on Crave and HBO Max.