Rumours of a blossoming romance between basketball star Ricci Rivero and Juliana Gomez, the only daughter of screen veteran-turned-politician Richard Gomez and Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, have reached fever pitch following a series of sightings in Thailand and a telling interview with the family patriarch.

The pairing, which connects two of the Philippines' most prominent showbiz and sports clans, has sent the rumour mill into overdrive, with fans eager to know if the 27-year-old cager has indeed courted the fencing champion.

Ricci Rivero Sparks Dating Speculation After Thailand Sighting

The speculation intensified after photographs surfaced showing Rivero and Gomez together in Ormoc City, followed by an appearance at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand. In one particularly candid snap taken at a local café in Ormoc, the duo appears at ease in each other's company, seated closely at a wooden table beneath vibrant wall art.

Juliana, dressed in a dark top, is captured with a shy, subtle smile as she rests her head on her hand, looking down at the table. beside her, Ricci, in a casual white T-shirt, leans in with a gaze fixed on her, suggesting a quiet intimacy that has only fuelled talk of a deepening bond.

The rumours gained further traction when Rivero was spotted in the stands at the SEA Games in Bangkok and Chonburi, cheering for Juliana during her fencing matches. His presence alongside Claudia Barretto raised eyebrows, primarily because Rivero was not part of the official Philippine basketball delegation for the biennial meet.

For many, his travel to Thailand seemed less about national duty and more about personal support for the 25-year-old athlete.

The timing aligns perfectly with recent comments from Juliana's father. speaking on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda on 24 November 2025, Richard Gomez hinted at a new presence in his daughter's life.

'Meron nanliligaw ngayon,' he revealed, confirming that Juliana had ended her previous relationship with fencer Miggy Bautista months prior. 'Pero a few months ago, parang may nanliligaw ulit. Umaaligid-aligid.'

Is Ricci Rivero the 'New Suitor' Richard Gomez Hinted At?

While Richard stopped short of naming names, he recounted meeting a suitor during a family meal, a detail that observers have quickly linked to the Ormoc café photo. 'Tapos one time, may dinner kami, isinama, e. 'Ah, yan pala 'yun,'' the actor-politician shared.

Despite his reputation as an intimidating figure, Richard insisted he remains a reasonable father, advising Juliana only to maintain boundaries appropriate for her status. 'Just be happy lang and alam mo naman yung limitations mo. Dalaga ka, maganda ka, hindi ka pa kasal, so may limits.'

The connection seems plausible given both parties' relationship status. Rivero's split from beauty queen-turned-councilor Leren Bautista was reportedly finalised over a year ago, an amicable separation that left both single. Juliana, too, is fresh from a breakup, clearing the path for a potential new chapter.

Observers have noted that Rivero fits the 'tall, dark, and handsome' mould reminiscent of Richard Gomez's own matinee idol heyday, adding a layer of poetic symmetry to the potential match.

As of now, neither Ricci Rivero nor Juliana Gomez has officially confirmed the status of their relationship, but the visual evidence—from intimate café dinners to international sporting support—paints a picture of two young stars who are, at the very least, enjoying the thrill of the chase.