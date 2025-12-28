Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry is facing a $77 million civil lawsuit after an actor alleged he was sexually assaulted during a private meeting, claiming the director groped him and urged him to 'let it happen'. The lawsuit, filed in California, has intensified scrutiny of Perry as he denies all allegations and prepares to fight the claims in court.

Actor Alleges Assault During Private Meeting

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff is an aspiring actor and model who appeared in a minor role in the 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween. He claims the alleged incident occurred during a private meeting arranged after he was contacted about potential acting opportunities connected to Perry.

Court documents allege that during the encounter, Perry made unwanted sexual advances and physically groped the actor without consent. The filing claims the actor repeatedly asked Perry to stop, but was allegedly told to 'let it happen'.

The lawsuit further alleges that the encounter left the actor distressed and fearful about the potential impact on his career in the entertainment industry. He claims the power imbalance between an aspiring performer and a major Hollywood figure left him feeling unable to leave the situation immediately.

Claims of Career Pressure and Financial Payment

The plaintiff alleges the assault was not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of inappropriate conduct. According to the filing, Perry allegedly suggested that compliance could lead to future acting roles and professional support.

The lawsuit claims that after the incident, Perry apologised and later gave the actor $5,000. The actor alleges the payment was followed by promises of career opportunities that never materialised.

The complaint accuses Perry of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The actor is seeking $77 million in damages, citing emotional harm and damage to his career prospects.

Tyler Perry Denies Allegations

Perry has strongly denied all allegations made against him in the lawsuit. His legal team has described the claims as false and characterised the case as an attempt to seek money rather than justice.

In statements released to US media, Perry's representatives said the filmmaker intends to vigorously defend himself against the lawsuit. They have emphasised that the allegations are unproven and will be addressed through the legal process. No criminal charges have been filed against Perry in relation to the claims. The case remains a civil matter and will proceed through the California court system unless dismissed or settled.

Links to Previous Lawsuit and Wider Context

The $77 million lawsuit follows an earlier high-profile civil case filed in 2025 by another actor, who accused Perry of sexual harassment and assault while working on his television productions. Perry has denied those allegations as well.

That earlier lawsuit sought significantly more serious damages and is being litigated separately. Legal experts have noted that while similarities between cases may draw public attention, each claim must be assessed independently based on the evidence presented in court.

Perry is one of the most influential figures in the US entertainment industry, known for creating the Madea franchise and building a major production studio operation. The allegations come amid continued scrutiny of power dynamics in Hollywood and the handling of misconduct claims involving high-profile figures.

What Happens Next in the Legal Case

The newly filed lawsuit is expected to move into its early procedural stages, with Perry's legal team set to respond to the allegations formally. Pre-trial motions and evidence gathering are likely to follow in the coming months.

Both sides will have the opportunity to present documentation and testimony as the case progresses. As with all civil litigation, the allegations remain unproven unless established in court.

The outcome of the lawsuit could take months or longer to resolve, depending on legal challenges and potential settlement discussions.