Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are once again at the centre of marriage speculation after fresh reports claim the couple are living together and facing mounting pressure from Kris Jenner to formalise their future with an iron-clad prenuptial agreement.

The 'momager' of the Kardashian dynasty, Kris Jenner, is reportedly the driving force behind the demand for a legal document to protect Kylie's estimated net worth of $670 million to $700 million.

Industry insiders suggest that while the pair are not legally wed, they have been living together in Los Angeles for over a year and are 'effectively married' in their day-to-day lives.

Jenner has allegedly expressed concerns that Kylie's 'impulsive' romantic nature could lead to a sudden wedding without an 'iron-clad' prenuptial agreement, which is deemed necessary given that Chalamet's fortune, while significant at roughly $25 million, is a fraction of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's wealth.

Awards-Season Declarations Spark Marriage Talk

The rumours surfaced with renewed vigour in January 2026, following Chalamet's public declarations of love for his 'partner' during the 83rd Golden Globes on 11 January and the Critics Choice Awards on 4 January, where he publicly acknowledged their three-year relationship for the first time.

The couple is primarily based in Los Angeles, though recent sightings at major award ceremonies have cemented their status as Hollywood's premier power couple.

The narrative of an 'imminent' or 'secret' marriage has been bolstered by the couple's increasingly public displays of affection.

At the 83rd Golden Globes, Chalamet took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his role in Marty Supreme, specifically thanking Jenner as his 'partner' in his acceptance speech.

Despite the 'loved-up' appearances, sources close to the family indicate that the legal paperwork remains a sticking point.

Kris Jenner is reportedly 'reminding Kylie almost daily' to ensure that any potential marriage proposal is preceded by a contract signed by Kylie, keeping the Kardashian-Jenner assets within the family 'locker.'

Living Together and 'Basically Married' Status

The transition from a low-key romance to a domestic partnership has reportedly been a steady evolution over the last three years.

According to insiders, the Dune star has become a 'grounding force' in Kylie's life, even becoming actively involved in the routines of her two children, Stormi and Aire. Friends of the couple describe them as 'obsessed with each other,' noting that they are rarely apart.

However, this domestic bliss is precisely what has prompted Kris Jenner's protective instincts. The 'momager' is allegedly worried that Kylie's history of generosity, sometimes described by family members as 'reckless,' could leave her vulnerable.

While Timothée is regarded as a 'prince of Hollywood,' the vast disparity in their financial portfolios means that, from a business perspective, the Jenner estate views a prenup as a non-negotiable prerequisite for any legal union. Reports suggest Kris is in a 'big rush' to have the paperwork ready before a formal engagement occurs.

Public Confessions and Career Pressures

As 2026 progresses, the couple has moved beyond the 'soft launch' phase of their relationship. Chalamet's recent Instagram 'photo dump' on January 12, 2026, following his Golden Globe win, featured a subtle cameo of Jenner's hand holding his trophy, marking one of his most direct social media acknowledgements of their partnership. Yet, while the couple appears united, some reports suggest that Chalamet's inner circle remains cautious.

There have been whispers that those close to the actor fear the 'Kardashian effect' could impact his status as a serious thespian. Conversely, Kylie is reportedly 'in a state of panic' at any suggestion of pulling back. This push-and-pull dynamic, combined with the pressure of a massive legal contract, means that while the pair may be 'basically married' in spirit, a legal certificate remains a complex hurdle.