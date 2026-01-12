Kylie Jenner's night at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes briefly turned awkward after a short clip of her seemingly being ignored by Timothée Chalamet's co-star, Odessa A'zion, went viral and sparked a fresh round of social-media scrutiny. The moment, which echoed a similar 'snub' Jenner experienced at last year's ceremony, left some viewers wondering why certain celebrities appear to act as if they do not see her at high-profile events.

The narrative became more complicated as the evening went on. Later footage and eyewitness accounts showed Jenner and A'zion spending much of the night together, chatting and posing for photos, with little sign of tension between them. That contrast between a clipped viral moment and the relaxed interactions that followed turned the incident into another example of how quickly online audiences can jump to conclusions from a few seconds of context-free video.

The Viral Odessa A'zion Moment

The latest controversy began when A'zion, Chalamet's co-star in the highly acclaimed film Marty Supreme, approached the couple's table.In a TikTok clip that spread quickly across platforms, the actress can be seen greeting Chalamet warmly, kissing him on the cheek and giving him a hug. Jenner, seated directly beside him, leans forward as if expecting a greeting of her own.

Instead, A'zion appears to turn away without acknowledging Jenner, focusing entirely on her co-star. The exchange left Jenner visibly disconcerted, as she retreated and adjusted her posture while Chalamet engaged with his colleague.

The clip's caption—'Why is she being ignored by everyone'—framed the moment as part of a pattern, and comments quickly filled with sympathy and criticism.

Some users called the interaction 'so disrespectful' and said they 'felt bad for Kylie', pointing out that this was the second time in two years that she seemed to be sidelined at the Golden Globes. Others argued the industry appears to have 'something against her', treating her as less worthy of basic courtesy than her actor peers.

Context Complicates the 'Snub' Narrative

Not everyone agreed that A'zion had deliberately snubbed Jenner. Several users pushed back, insisting that the viral clip did not tell the full story. One commenter flatly called the 'ignoring Kylie' narrative 'not true', while another said A'zion and Jenner were 'seen talking the whole night', suggesting the brief red‑carpet awkwardness did not reflect their actual dynamic.

Also, it's not the first time Jenner has been seen with A'zion, who was rumoured to have an affair with Chalamet, at a high-profile event. The two ladies shared the same table at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month, where they were photographed laughing together with no visible awkwardness. At one point, Jenner was even seen fixing A'zion's fringe, hinting at how comfortable they are with each other.

The sighting also helped debunk rumours of an affair between Jenner's boyfriend and his co-star, as they appeared unaffected by the buzz.

A Repeat of Last Year's Golden Globes

The 2026 incident mirrored a viral moment from the previous year's Golden Globes when actress Demi Moore approached their table. The Substance star greeted and exchanged words with Elle Fanning. Jenner, who was seated between Fanning and Chalamet, was visibly excited to join the conversation, but Moore barely glanced at her. Then, the Ghost actress went straight to greet Chalamet.

Jenner tried to chime in, turning towards them and smiling, but she was completely ignored. She was visibly flustered, just smiling and running her hand through her hair to conceal her embarrassment.

However, things were better for Jenner this year. Observers noted several big‑name celebrities approaching and greeting her warmly, including Jennifer Lawrence and Ariana Grande, suggesting that the 'ignored by everyone' narrative overstates the reality of how she was treated in the room.