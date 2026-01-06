The glare of the spotlight at the Critics' Choice Awards often exposes more than just cinematic achievements. For celebrity couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, the evening served as a high-profile dismissal of persistent internet whispers regarding their relationship status.

The sighting of Chalamet and Jenner sharing the same table with his Marty Supreme co-star Odessa A'zion has effectively dismantled claims of a clandestine romance between Chalamet and A'zion. This public display of unity offered a clear rebuttal to those who had speculated about a fracture in the couple's high-profile relationship.

Unified Front at the Critics' Choice Awards Table

Chalamet and A'zion have made headlines in the past weeks for allegedly having an affair. On Sunday, 4 January, Chalamet and Jenner shut down the rumours by sharing a table with A'zion at the Critics' Choice Awards.

The trio was seated with director Josh Safdie, and there was no romantic tension at all. According to observers, the interaction between the three appeared natural and entirely devoid of the awkwardness typically associated with affair rumours. Cameras captured several instances of the two women laughing together and engaging in close conversation throughout the night. There was also a video of the Kardashians star fixing A'zion's bangs, which many felt was a sign of genuine friendship.

The footage from the event, showing a lack of friction among the three celebrities, provided a stark contrast to the narratives of a love triangle that had been circulating online.' By demonstrating a united front, the women showed they are on excellent terms, despite online gossip suggesting that A'zion was Chalamet's 'side piece.'

The Blind Item That Sparked the Rumours

A blind item making the rounds online made bold claims about the trio following their sighting at the awards ceremony. According to TikToker @celebritea.blinds, the blind items talked about three celebrities sharing 'the same table' at the event. The man was with his 'girlfriend' and 'the hookup.' The latter was allegedly aware of the former, but 'the girlfriend knows nothing about the hookup.'

'Our actor didn't seem to care about any of it,' the blind item read. The TikToker claimed that the celebrities involved were Chalamet, Jenner, and his 'alleged side piece' A'zion. However, other TikTokers were not convinced that there was an ongoing affair, with one commenting that the rumours 'have literally zero merit.'

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Odessa A’zion, Josh Safdie at the #CriticsChoiceAwards tonight! pic.twitter.com/jdobQVRNKk — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) January 5, 2026

On-Screen Chemistry vs Real-Life Romance

The speculation regarding Chalamet and A'zion originally gained traction during the production of their sports drama, Marty Supreme, released in December. Fans and gossip accounts often conflate on-screen chemistry with real-life romance, especially when actors are spotted together on set or at wrap parties.

The alleged affair began circulating on blind items, suggesting that the leading man was becoming too close to his female co-star. However, there was no concrete evidence supporting the claims. The rumours intensified when A'zion skipped a promotional event with one insider alleging that she did not attend because she was 'kind of upset' with Chalamet at the time.

Despite the infidelity rumours, Jenner and Chalamet have continued to show a united front. The celebrity couple walked the red carpet for the premiere of Marty Supreme in Los Angeles, wearing matching orange outfits. They packed on the PDA as they posed for photos.