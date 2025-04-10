Former First Lady Michelle Obama has finally responded to growing speculation about her marriage to former US President Barack Obama. For the past few months, rumours surrounding a potential divorce have been shadowing the couple. Earlier reports indicated that the Obamas are avoiding public appearances together and that Michelle is opting to back out from events where she had to compliment her husband as a plus one.

However, the former First Lady has set the record straight about the status of her marriage alongside many other aspects of her personal life.

Appearing on the Work in Progress podcast with actress Sophia Bush, Michelle spoke honestly about her decision to step back from public engagements and focus more on herself—a shift she says has led to unfounded assumptions about her relationship, even assuming that 'she and her husband are divorcing.'

Making Space for Herself

During the podcast, Michelle spoke candidly about navigating her life as an individual after eight years out of the White House. She said that with both daughters living independently, she has found herself in a new chapter of life. One where, for the first time in a long while, she can make decisions based on what she wants — not just what others expect.

'I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago, but I didn't give myself that freedom,' she said. 'Maybe even as much as I let my kids live their own lives, I use their lives as an excuse for why I couldn't do something.'

She went on: 'And now that's gone. And so now I have to look at my — I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year, was a real big example of me, myself looking at something that I was supposed to do — you know, without naming names — and I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do.'

Public Absences Spark Divorce Speculation

Circling back to the speculations surrounding Obamas marriage, these rumours were triggered by Michelle's absence at two high-profile events earlier this year — Donald Trump's presidential inauguration and the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. While Barack Obama attended both events, Michelle did not, prompting some to wonder if there was more going on behind the scenes.

'The office of Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,' read a statement released at the time.

Although the reason for Michelle's absence at Carter's funeral was cited as a scheduling conflict, the internet was quick enough to jump to conclusions. 'I'm calling it, Obamas are getting a divorce,' one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Others speculated that Michelle's lack of appearances at her husband's side was more than coincidence.

As long as Trump's inauguration ceremony was concerned, a source close the former lady told Page Six, she had no intention of 'uniting' around Trump. 'She's never been fake and she's never been phony. She's always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up,' the source said.

Putting the Rumours to Rest

In the podcast, Michelle finally addressed the perception about her and her married life, saying that the choices she made this year sparked those rumours, and she's not surprised.

'That's the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with like disappointing people,' she said. 'I mean so much so that this year people were, you know — they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.'

Michelle also took an opportunity to emphasise that despite her selective schedule, she is still socially and politically active. 'I still find time to, you know, give speeches, be out there in the world, and work on projects. I still care about girls' education. We, you know, the library is opening in a year from now. Certain things I am and am not doing with the library.'

She added, 'It was an important test for me just as a woman, as an independent person. Because, like all women, I operate from guilt.'

The Obamas, who have been married for over 30 decades, have been vocal about their struggles in their marriage. Michelle, in her memoir Becoming, wrote about the strain of her husband's political career and the toll it took on their family life.

With her latest interview, the former first lady cleared the air about the series of speculations about her personal life. However, Michelle has also made it evident that she is not only diminishing divorce rumours but also reminding the world that not all marriages are perfect.