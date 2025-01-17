Speculations about a potential divorce between former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, has been swirling online, with fans and media closely analysing their recent public appearances.

From their iconic moments in politics to their shared philanthropic endeavours, the Obamas have inspired millions with their enduring partnership over more than two decades.

However, events in early 2025 have sparked questions about the state of their marriage. Are the Obamas, who have been together since 1989, facing a split, or is this simply a case of overinterpretation of their absence and body language? Let's delve into the rumours and the clues driving these conversations.

The Root of the Rumours

The rumours began to gain traction when Michelle Obama, 60, notably chose not to attend Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025, despite her husband, Barack, 63, attending the event.

The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama told the Associated Press this week, 'The office of 'Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.'

Speculation mounted when Michelle also missed former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on 9th January, with her absence attributed to a 'scheduling conflict.' This sent social media into a frenzy, with some fans interpreting her absences as signs of underlying relationship issues between them.

One key reason for the speculation was that Michelle had been by her husband's side for many significant events in the past, particularly during his presidency.

Her absence from both occasions was unexpected, leading some to believe that tensions might be brewing between them.

'I'm calling it, Obamas are getting a divorce,' one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. While another one said, 'Her absence is no coincidence. They are on the outs.'

However, some observers have pointed out that Michelle's absence could have political motives. 'Michelle Obama is making a political statement, not a personal one,' a user speculated on X.

Meanwhile, a source close to Michelle clarified to Page Six that she had no intention of 'uniting' around Trump. 'She's never been fake and she's never been phony. She's always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up,' the source said.

The Role of Body Language and Public Appearances

In addition to these absences, the couple's recent public appearances have also been subject to scrutiny.

A December 2024 outing in Los Angeles, where Michelle and Barack were photographed leaving a restaurant together, caught the attention of body language experts.

Judi James, a UK-based body language expert, noted that while Michelle appeared happy and relaxed, Barack seemed more serious. While speaking to Daily Mail, she said the couple did not display any overt signs of affection or 'coupling up' as they walked together.

'Michelle looks relaxed and happy walking to the car, but there are no active signals of togetherness for the cameras, with Barack himself wearing a more serious or dour expression as he walks behind his wife,' she told Daily Mail.

However, it would be premature to draw firm conclusions based solely on these images, as the couple's behaviour in such situations may not fully reflect their private relationship.

A History of Openness and Challenges

Over the years, Barack and Michelle Obama have both been candid about their challenges in their marriage.

Michelle had previously mentioned feeling resentful, mainly when she thought she shouldered most of the parenting responsibilities while Barack's career continued to rise.

Once, in a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV, Michelle said, 'People think I'm being catty by saying this. It's like, there were 10 years when I couldn't stand my husband.'

Yet, despite these struggles, both have emphasised the importance of mutual respect. Barack Obama has spoken about how their relationship remained grounded in respect, even when they disagreed or faced difficult times.

What We Know

For now, there is no confirmation or clarification from official sources that Michelle and Barack Obama are experiencing any serious marriage issues.

While their recent absences and body language have sparked curiosity, both have publicly stated that they continue to work together as a strong team.

After over three decades together, the couple has faced their share of ups and downs, both personally and professionally. Through it all, they have highlighted their strong commitment to each other and their two daughters, Malia, 25, and Sasha, 23.

While no relationship is without its challenges, no substantial evidence indicates their marriage is nearing divorce.