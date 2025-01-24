In a surprising twist to the ongoing rumours surrounding Barack and Michelle Obama, a startling new claim has emerged that could upend everything.

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) alleges that actress Jennifer Aniston and the former president are secretly romantically involved—a fact reportedly 'not a secret among her closest friends.'

According to the post, a source close to Aniston's inner circle disclosed that the actress casually admitted to the affair during a gathering, with the group reportedly joined by a psychic at the time.

As speculation floods the internet, the timing of this revelation raises eyebrows. With growing whispers of divorce for the Obamas and recent shifts in their public lives, could there be any truth to this extraordinary claim?

The Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston Affair Rumours Explained

Whispers of romance between Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston have also surfaced previously.

A cover story published in a popular magazine had already suggested that the two were romantically involved. The story claimed they were 'obsessed' with each other and that Washington and Hollywood circles were buzzing about it.

The claim was later denied by Jennifer Aniston when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Aniston laughed off the story and called it 'absolutely untrue.' 'Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like, 'oh no, what's it going to be?', or the email saying, 'some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story'... and then it's that. I was not mad at it,' she said on the talk show.

Fast forward a few months and a social media post claimed the affair was far from a secret. 'He's with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer's friends, the affair came up casually—Jennifer herself admitted it,' the post read.

The viral post explained that the conversation occurred while the group was with a psychic, which adds an almost surreal twist to the already bizarre nature of the claim.

Meanwhile, Aniston's representatives have not yet confirmed or denied these new allegations. However, the post claimed that this wasn't the first time her friends have been aware of her alleged relationship with the former president. The anonymous source says it is 'not a secret among her closest friends.'

The Obama-Affair Rumour Before Aniston

Back in 2013, the National Enquirer published a headline claiming the Obamas' marriage had come to an end, with the couple allegedly fighting over accusations of infidelity.

The seed of the rumours was a viral photo of Barack taking a selfie with Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt while Michelle looked on sternly. However, nothing substantial emerged from that rumour, which quickly went down.

However, in recent years, the Obama marriage has come under closer scrutiny, especially after Michelle made a candid confession about her relationship. In 2022, during an interview, she confessed that she 'hated' Barack for much of their marriage.

A year later, Barack addressed Michelle's comments, offering a more optimistic take. 'Let me just say this: it sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her,' he said.

Michelle Obama's Silence and Media Speculation

While the internet continues to buzz about Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama's potential romance, the Obamas have remained silent on both the divorce rumours and the alleged affair.

Michelle Obama's public absence from certain events has only fuelled the fire, with commentators like Meghan McCain even suggesting that the rumours of the Obamas' split may be true. During her Citizen McCain podcast, the political commentator said she had heard from 'serious journalists' that the divorce rumours were true.

Most notably, Michelle was not present at Jimmy Carter's funeral in late 2024, a significant public event that was widely covered. Meanwhile, a source close to Michelle said she did not intend to 'unite' around Trump. 'She's never been fake, and she's never been phoney. She's always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up,' the source said.

Later, Michelle's absence from Donald Trump's inauguration in 2025 fuelled further speculation about her alleged rocky relationship with Barack. However, her spokesperson later clarified that she had been on an extended vacation in Hawaii.

If that wasn't enough, Michelle was also not seen with Barack on her birthday, 17 January, despite his posting a social media message that seemed to signal a more distant relationship.