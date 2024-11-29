Driverless, Knight Rider-style buses are set to transform UK roads, marking a significant step forward in autonomous public transportation. These self-driving vehicles, known as the StreetCAV shuttles, will soon begin navigating the streets of Central Milton Keynes, sparking excitement and curiosity among thousands eager to witness this groundbreaking innovation.

The StreetCAV shuttles feature a unique, pod-like design with bars and handles similar to conventional buses. However, the absence of a driver's seat blurs the distinction between the front and back of the vehicle, emphasizing its fully autonomous functionality.

Inside, the entire pod is dedicated to passenger space, offering seating along both sides and a centrally positioned door for convenient entry and exit. According to MK Citizen, the shuttles are scheduled for trials in the city centre this December, with final approval pending based on their performance.

As the UK prepares for this futuristic mode of transportation, the question remains: are we ready to embrace a driverless future on our roads?

A New Era Of Transportation

If successful, these vehicles will carry their first passengers in 2025. The driverless shuttles are currently showcased at the town's Smart City Experience Centre.

The government-backed Zenzic's CAM Supply Chain UK program aims to propel the UK to the forefront of self-driving vehicle development. This ambitious initiative, spearheaded by Smart Mobility Consultancy (SMCCL), has received significant financial backing to bring its vision to life.

"The StreetCAV project has been going for some time now so we are absolutely thrilled that it is finally at a stage where we can reveal it to the world," Ian Pulford, CEO at SMCCL, said.

"Thanks to the partners we've been fortunate to involve in the project, we truly believe we have developed a solution which can change the future of urban mobility while making our towns and cities smarter, greener, and more inclusive. We have also worked rigorously to ensure public safety."

Self-driving Revolution

Pulford believes that they will establish a city centre control room by collaborating closely with Milton Keynes City Council, BT, and ECS. This control room, connected by a specifically designed communications network provided by CableFree, will enable remote supervision and management of the Ohmio vehicles.

"It really has been a fantastic project to work on, and we can't thank all of our partners and funders enough for their continued work and support," Pulford added. Mark Cracknell, Zenzic's program director, expressed pride in supporting StreetCAV's development and collaborating with all project partners.

"Should the trial prove a success, it could lay the foundations for a more connected, inclusive, and resilient transportation network not only for Milton Keynes but for towns and cities across the globe.

"It is a perfect example of how, by working more collaboratively and bringing together industry, academia and the public sector, the UK can lead the way in accelerating the self-driving revolution," Zenzic explained.

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Transportation

Milton Keynes is one of many towns poised to witness driverless vehicles navigating its streets. In early 2023, The Sun Online reported that self-driving, zero-emission shuttles would be piloted in Sunderland, thanks to a £6 million investment from government and industry sources.

The Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle project announced plans to trial three self-driving Aurrigo Auto-Shuttles. A safety driver will be present on board the shuttles as a precautionary measure. These newfangled vehicles will transport passengers along public roads between Sunderland Interchange, Sunderland Royal Hospital, and the University of Sunderland City Campus.

Sunderland City Council is spearheading this initiative in collaboration with Aurrigo, Stagecoach, Angoka Ltf, Newcastle University, and Bai Communications. The project, backed by a £3 million government grant and an equal industry contribution, has secured a total funding of £6 million.

Liz St Louis, director of Smart Cities at Sunderland City Council, told Chronicle Live: "Leveraging the power of 5G technology and Sunderland's leading smart city infrastructure. The focus of our ambitious project partners is underpinned by an ethos of leaving no one and nowhere behind."

"Connected and Automated Vehicles (CAVs) will provide huge social, industrial and economic benefits across the world, and we're hugely optimistic about a technology-fuelled future powered by local expertise right here in Sunderland," the top executive added.