London, September 30, 2025– TAB, the specialist real estate finance and investment company, has announced that it has surpassed £500 million in loan redemptions since its launch in 2018.

This milestone underlines TAB's history of delivering consistent returns for investors and supporting borrowers with flexible real estate finance solutions. This achievement follows shortly after TAB's announcement of a £500 million (around $676 million) funding facility with AB CarVal, further strengthening their position in the UK property finance market.

Duncan Kreeger, CEO of TAB, said:

'Reaching £500 million in loan redemptions is a major milestone for TAB. It is a clear validation of our lending model, one that delivers not just speed and flexibility, but strong outcomes for both borrowers and investors. When clients repay at this scale, it shows trust in the process, confidence in the product, and belief in the platform. Combined with our £500 million institutional facility from AB CarVal, this moment marks a new chapter in TAB's growth and underlines our ambition to become the UK's leading non-bank lender.'

Since its inception, TAB has grown to become a trusted provider of TAB Bridge and TAB Mortgage – bridging loans and commercial mortgages. TAB Platform delivers bespoke finance quotes, rapid turnaround times, and responsiveness to market changes. TAB combines transparency, speed, and flexibility to establish strong relationships across the UK property sector and deliver value to investors.

Looking ahead, TAB plans to leverage its partnership with AB CarVal and its demonstrated success in lending to further scale its operations, support more borrowers, and broaden its investment opportunities. TAB continues to innovate, embedding AI across asset-backed finance to enhance speed, precision, and decision-making throughout the lending lifecycle. As the business evolves, it remains true to its principles: trust, transparency, and execution.

About TAB

Founded in 2018, TAB is a real estate finance and investment platform that offers flexible lending solutions for property projects that do not fit traditional lenders' criteria. With a focus on trust, transparency, and innovation, TAB has lent more than £700 million (approximately $947 million) and continues to expand its reach across the UK.

Notes to Editors

TAB is a whole life cycle, real estate finance and investment platform, established in 2018 to cater to property projects that were not aligned with the stringent criteria of traditional lenders. Recognising the need for a lender well-versed in bridging and commercial loans who is also experienced in efficient risk management, TAB designed a lending model that embraces flexibility and considers borrowers' unique requirements. With a dedicated and experienced team comprising seasoned professionals, including in-house legal experts, quality underwriters, and skilled salespeople, TAB has successfully written over £700m in loans.

TAB has now expanded, and its extensive lending experience, diverse funding sources, and nationwide reach enables it to offer competitive finance solutions as well as a growing range of investment opportunities including fractional property ownership and fractional debt investments. TAB prioritises trust, transparency, longevity, agility, and innovation to deliver outstanding service to clients.