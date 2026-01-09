Ariana Grande's health has been at the centre of speculation for the past couple of years. Since the singer has back-to-back appearances on movies and TV shows, it is very easy to see changes in her appearance. Grande's recent movie Wicked also paved the way for the public to see just how much weight she has lost in recent years.

The never-ending concerns about Grande's health and alleged drastic weight loss also forced the singer to break her silence about what's really going on with her. However, the bloodline singer has made it clear that she is healthy and well.

TikTok Rumours Allege Serious Health Diagnoses

Now, more rumours continue to surround Grande's health after a TikTok user alleged that the singer-actress wants to cancel her upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour. The source claimed that Grande wanted to use her deteriorating health as the reason behind the possible cancellation so that her insurance could cover everything and she wouldn't lose any money.

According to the insider, Grande has been diagnosed with two health conditions: a dissociative disorder and multiple personalities. These claims are unverified.

The speculation follows Grande's own comments in November on Amy Poehler's The Good Hang podcast, where she described the tour as 'one last hurrah' before a potential long break.

The Irony of Grande's Past Pleas

Two years ago, Grande revealed that she is aware of all the talks surrounding her drastic weight loss, and she isn't happy about them. The Wicked star admitted that she has faced criticisms about her physical appearance ever since she was a teenager.

'I've heard every version of what's wrong with me, and you fix it and then it's wrong for different reasons. When you're young and you're hearing all kinds of things it's hard to protect yourself from that noise,' she said.

Grande also said that the public should not be so comfortable commenting on other people's bodies, as no one knows what an individual is truly experiencing. The singer recounted a time when the public perceived her as healthy, but she was actually struggling behind closed doors, using antidepressants, drinking, and eating poorly.

The singer said that she was at the lowest point of her life when many thought she looked her best physically.

'I know I shouldn't have to explain that, but I do feel like having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here will [mean] something good might come from it. Healthy can look different,' she said.

A History of Public Health Struggles

In the past, Grande has been open about her mental health. In 2019, she shared an image of her brain scan with fans, which appeared to show markers for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

It is unclear what caused Grande's PTSD, but the post came two years after a terrorist bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, which killed 22 people.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Grande's supporters continue to express their hope that she is healthy, regardless of critics' comments about her appearance. For now, the 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour remains officially on the schedule.