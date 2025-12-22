The swirling rumours of a split between pop superstar Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater have been definitively silenced by a single, telling backstage photograph. While speculation had mounted for months over the status of their controversial romance, Slater, 33, was spotted celebrating Grande's recent appearance hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL), confirming the couple are still very much together.

His low-key presence, captured by a close friend, serves as the final, indisputable clue that the relationship forged on the set of the highly anticipated musical movie is continuing to thrive. The confirmation of Slater's attendance at the high-profile taping puts months of breakup speculation to rest.

The 'Ethan Sneak' That Broke the Internet

Elizabeth Gillies, the Victorious alum and one of Grande's closest friends, shared an Instagram slideshow celebrating Grande's successful turn as the SNL host. The images, which included a toast to Grande, 32, initially attempted to conceal Slater's presence, with Gillies covering his face in one photograph while raising a cup of champagne. However, a subsequent shot clearly tagged the SpongeBob Musical star, confirming his attendance and immediate access to the star's inner circle.

Gillies also offered a heartfelt tribute to the host, writing, 'Nobody does it like you, dingus,' and adding, 'What a treat it is to watch you use your many talents and gifts and use them so effortlessly well.

Page Six, the original source of the sighting, also confirmed that Slater was present during the live taping, not just the after-party celebrations. The brief appearance was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with Instagram users immediately highlighting the 'Ethan sneak' in the comments section of the post. One commenter wrote, 'Ethan was there soooo cute 😭❤️,' while another confidently declared, 'There's no question about whether they're still seeing each other.'

Why Split Rumours Were Mounting for Months

This backstage confirmation arrives after months of mounting speculation that the relationship had cooled, primarily fuelled by the duo's public reticence. While promoting the upcoming movie Wicked: For Good, the pair notably refrained from any public displays of affection, a stark contrast to the initial frenzy that surrounded their relationship's announcement.

The Tony nominee further skirted questions about his partner during a November interview on the Today show, electing instead to focus on the professional collaboration. When directly asked about working with Grande, he offered a general statement: 'I'm so proud of everyone I got to work with. We're, like, a family.' This careful distance maintained in public only served to heighten the ongoing narrative about the controversial genesis of their relationship.

The Controversial Path to Romance

The romance first sparked headlines due to its timing; both Grande and Slater were married to other people when filming for Wicked began in 2022. Grande was wed to Dalton Gomez, 30, while Slater was married to his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a young child.

News of the Grammy winner's separation from Gomez first broke in July 2023, and the announcement was quickly followed by reports confirming her new romance with her co-star. The legal process began that September, with the 'Side to Side' singer filing for divorce from Gomez, immediately followed by Slater filing to end his own union.

Constant criticism of their lifestyle has become a significant aspect of their story, compelling the couple to respond to the backlash against their daring behaviour.

ariana’s relationship with ethan is still going strong i see pic.twitter.com/anlraCoyST — Lydia (@lydsdelightful) December 21, 2025

Ariana Grande's Defiant Public Defence

The pop star has been anything but silent in the face of widespread, negative media attention and fan criticism, choosing to use her platform to defend the controversial pairing aggressively. She first addressed the speculation directly in the lyrics of her single, 'Yes, And?', released in January 2024.

In the song, she sang, 'Your business is yours, and mine is mine. "Why do you care so much whose—I ride?" It was a major clapback, aimed squarely at the critics obsessed with her personal life.

Eight months later, Grande reaffirmed her position in a sit-down with Vanity Fair, denouncing the 'bullshit' criticism and expressing her disappointment at how 'disappointing' it has been 'to see so many people believe the worst version' of their love story.