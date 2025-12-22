In the ever-shifting landscape of Hollywood stardom, few names have generated as much heat—or as much friction—as Sydney Sweeney. As the 28-year-old Euphoria star prepares for the release of her high-stakes erotic thriller The Housemaid, whispers from the industry's inner circles suggest she is already plotting her next act.

Behind the scenes, the actress is reportedly eyeing a bold pivot into the music world, a move said to be championed by her powerful new beau, Scooter Braun. The 44-year-old music mogul, famously responsible for the global ascendance of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, has seemingly spotted a similar 'star quality' in Sweeney that transcends the silver screen.

Managing the Backlash: The Strategic Rise of Sydney Sweeney

The transition comes at a pivotal moment for Sweeney, who has spent much of 2025 navigating a series of high-profile PR storms. Perhaps the most persistent has been the fallout from her American Eagle fall denim campaign.

Titled Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans, the advert sparked an intense online debate over perceived eugenics undertones in its 'jeans vs genes' wordplay. Critics accused the campaign of leaning into exclusionary beauty standards, while some conservative commentators championed the imagery as a return to 'traditional' Americana.

Breaking her silence in an exclusive interview with People, Sweeney admitted the reaction caught her off guard. 'I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it,' she explained, emphasizing her desire to dispel the negativity. 'I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign.'

Despite the controversy—or perhaps because of the staggering visibility it provided—the campaign was a commercial triumph. American Eagle reported record-breaking numbers, with the 'Sydney Jacket' selling out in a single day. Yet, for Sweeney, the personal cost of becoming a political lightning rod has been significant.

'Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true,' she remarked, adding that her goal for the new year is to be more intentional about showing the world who she actually is.

Sydney Sweeney's Musical Future Under the Influence of Scooter Braun

As Hollywood recalibrates in the wake of these controversies, Sweeney is reportedly finding solace and strategy in the arms of Scooter Braun. The pair, who were first linked following Jeff Bezos's lavish wedding in Italy earlier this year, have transitioned from quiet getaways to public displays of affection at events like the Los Angeles premiere of The Housemaid.

Insiders tell The National Enquirer that Braun is not just a romantic partner but a career architect, encouraging Sweeney to experiment in the recording studio where his vast network of connections runs deep. 'Scooter's offering guidance in love and career,' a source confided. 'Sydney's listening. That's the dynamic for now.'

While she weighs up her musical potential, Sweeney remains focused on her cinematic output. In The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, she stars as Millie, a woman with a dark past who takes a live-in job for a wealthy socialite, played by Amanda Seyfried. The bond between the two actresses was a highlight of the production; Sweeney fondly recalled Seyfried crocheting her a custom bag as a wrap gift.

As she stands on the precipice of a new year, the actress remains a self-described 'work in progress,' still searching for a healthy work-life balance while juggling film premieres and potential studio sessions.

Whether she becomes the next Ariana Grande remains to be seen, but with Braun in her corner and a string of box-office hits behind her, Sydney Sweeney is clearly finished letting others define her narrative.

IBT UK has reached out to Sydney Sweeney's reps for comments.