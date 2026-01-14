Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are a picture of what a solid friendship looks like. After starring in the hit movie Wicked, the two actors developed a close bond on and off set. In fact, the co-stars seem to be very protective of each other.

On one occasion, Grande and Erivo were walking the red carpet when a man rushed towards the 'Bloodline' singer to try and take photos of her. The incident left Grande feeling shocked, but Erivo immediately pushed the man away to protect her friend. Despite this, some are convinced that Erivo's bold move was just all for show.

Fake It Until You Make It

Now, several rumours are surrounding Grande and Erivo's friendship, starting with claims that the two are just faking their relationship for the cameras. Worse, some TikTok users are convinced that the co-stars hate each other.

Fans claimed that Grande and Erivo needed to convince their fans of their closeness because they had to promote their movie. So, the two would be all sweet and touchy-feely toward each other while in front of the camera.

However, the minute the cameras stop rolling, Grande and Erivo allegedly automatically ignore each other.

A TikTok video also claimed that Grande and Erivo can't really stand each other behind closed doors. However, they are left with no other choice but to fake it because of their movie.

Others claimed that there's really no special meaning behind the co-stars' matching tattoos.

Fans React to Rumours

Several fans commented on the TikTok video, saying that if Grande and Erivo are faking their friendship, then they are really good at acting. Others are also furious because the rumours do not make sense. However, some people believe that they are true.

'I'm not surprised. London girls don't take foolishness, and Ari is not the nicest,' one person wrote.

'They literally make out with each other in every interview they are in together,' another person wrote.

Other than the co-stars' alleged feud, some fans are also convinced that their touchy-feely nature isn't normal for friends. As such, Grande and Erivo have also sparked rumours that they could be in a secret marriage.

Friends and Soulmates

In fact, even Grande herself revealed that she is aware of the rumours during her interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in February 2025.

The rumours heightened after Grande's partner, Ethan Slater, himself described Grande and Erivo's relationship as soulmates. 'They are kind of soulmates. Their friendship is really real and really deep and really informed by the work that they did together,' he said.

Unique Label

During her interview with The Lamented, Erivo also provided a unique label to the kind of relationship she has with Grande. The British actress described their relationship as a non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship.

'It means we are not actually a couple, but we are curious about what that could mean and everything,' Erivo said (via The List).

But the real kind of relationship that Grande and Erivo have with each other is something that they should only know and define. The rest of the world just needs to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.