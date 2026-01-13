Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater are still a couple despite

speculation about a split, insiders have confirmed. However, fresh claims suggest the pop star's widely publicised friendship with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo was largely manufactured for promotional purposes.

The revelations emerge as Grande continues to navigate awards season alone, prompting questions about both her romantic partnership with Slater and the apparent cooling of her once-intense dynamic with Erivo following months of emotional press appearances.

People close to the situation have told the Daily Mail that Grande, 32, and Slater, 33, continue their relationship despite persistent breakup chatter. But the same sources paint a starkly different picture of what transpired between Grande and Erivo during their Wicked collaboration.

Claims Of Purely Professional Bond With Wicked Co-Star

Insiders claim Grande and Erivo maintained a working relationship that existed exclusively during filming and promotional activities. One source described their connection as confined to professional settings, with no socialising beyond what cameras captured.

'The bond they created existed for work,' an insider explained to the outlet. 'When filming wrapped and publicity ended, so did their off-screen contact. What audiences saw was tailored for public consumption. Their lives outside the Wicked bubble went in completely separate directions.'

This account stands in sharp contrast to the image presented during the film's marketing blitz. Grande and Erivo, 38, became known for tearful joint appearances, constant physical affection on red carpets, and matching tattoos that fuelled speculation about an unusually close friendship extending beyond typical co-star relationships.

According to The Tab, a different insider offered a gentler interpretation, suggesting fatigue rather than falsehood. According to this source, the intense promotional schedule naturally led both stars to seek space after weeks of constant togetherness, with each gravitating back toward their separate friend circles once the demanding press commitments concluded.

The changing dynamic became visible at recent high-profile events. Grande walked the Golden Globes red carpet on 11 January, accompanied by longtime friend Doug Middlebrook rather than Slater. She similarly attended the Critics' Choice Awards without her boyfriend, Elle magazine noted.

Slater Relationship Continues Behind Closed Doors

Several insiders speaking to TMZ last November dismissed separation rumours, describing Grande and Slater as determined to shield their personal lives from scrutiny. The sources characterised them as favouring privacy and wanting public attention focused on their professional accomplishments rather than their relationship status.

Their romance developed during the summer of 2023 as both navigated the dissolution of their marriages. Grande was ending her union with estate agent Dalton Gomez following two years together. Slater simultaneously filed for divorce from clinical psychologist Lilly Jay, the mother of his young son.

The overlapping timelines generated significant controversy, especially given that both stars remained legally married when production began on Wicked's London set in 2022. People connected to both Grande and Slater have consistently maintained that the romantic involvement only commenced after each had separated from their respective spouses.

Strategic Separation During Awards Campaign

Grande and Slater have adopted a deliberate strategy of avoiding joint public appearances throughout the Wicked: For Good promotional circuit, Metro reported.

Though both attended December's London premiere, insiders say they maintained physical distance at official events to prevent speculation about their relationship from overshadowing the film. Grande reportedly returned to her hotel following the screening, with Slater joining her there, away from photographers and press.

The couple travelled to Singapore with additional cast members including Erivo for continued international promotion.

Grande's Golden Globes appearance generated particular interest for her styling choices. She arrived with noticeably darker hair and an all-black ensemble, marking a distinct departure from the pale pink colour palette and ethereal aesthetic she maintained throughout Wicked's promotional campaign.

Online observers immediately noted the transformation, with numerous comments suggesting she looked noticeably more energised now that the gruelling publicity schedule has concluded.

Engagement Speculation, And Future Outlook

Contrary to breakup gossip, sources speaking to Radar Online suggested Grande wants to advance her relationship with Slater. Reports had said she had been communicating readiness for an engagement proposal.

The same source indicated Grande favours an intimate approach this time, potentially choosing to elope rather than stage an elaborate ceremony. Previous marriages for both parties ended in divorce, with Slater's union to Jay lasting from 2018 to July 2023, and Grande's marriage to Gomez spanning 2021 to October 2023.

Neither Grande nor Erivo has commented publicly on reports about their friendship's evolution. Speculation intensified after Grande did not acknowledge Erivo's birthday on 8 January, departing from previous years when she posted elaborate tributes.

Grande has received Best Supporting Actress nominations at numerous ceremonies for portraying Glinda in Wicked: For Good. The film has accumulated over £346 million ($435 million) globally since opening in November 2024.