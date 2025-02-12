In his first candid interview since the explosive allegations that shook his career, actor Armie Hammer has spoken out about the infamous 'cannibalism' scandal that made headlines in 2021.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Hammer not only denied the claims but also opened up about his personal rituals, past behaviour, and the devastating impact the scandal had on both his career and mental health.

'No, I Am Not a Cannibal'

Hammer, 38, became embroiled in a scandal after several women accused him of abuse, manipulation, and strange sexual fantasies, including cannibalistic tendencies.

The allegations generated a media frenzy, and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reportedly investigated Hammer in 2023, but no charges were filed.

When asked point-blank by Louis Theroux if he was a cannibal, Hammer responded firmly, 'You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So no.'

However, he did admit to taking a bite out of the heart of a living animal during a hunting ritual. Still, he insisted that it was part of a tradition rather than an act of violence or sexual gratification.

A Rite of Passage, Not a Crime

Hammer elaborated more on the incident on the podcast, explaining that the act was a common part of a "male rite of passage" in hunting.

'You take a bite out of the heart, and you've got all your buddies around you, they're goading you on,' he said. 'It's sort of like an overly charged male initiation when you go hunting for your first time. Everyone I know who went hunting for their first time had to do something similar.'

While admitting to taking part in this tradition, Hammer was adamant that there was no underlying criminal or cannibalistic intent behind it. 'I did that. Not for the purpose of any cannibalism or any sexual gratification, no,' he added.

Career Fallout

As the new charges surfaced, the scandal surrounding Hammer quickly spiralled out of control.

Once on an upward trajectory, the actor's career came crashing down. Hammer reflected on how the world's focus shifted to his controversial messages and the media frenzy that followed. 'It was the perfect storm,' he said. 'The world seemed like it was falling apart, and people were just deeply unhappy with their own lives... and then this story comes out about an actor wanting to murder and eat people. Suddenly, people had something to focus on.'

Hammer also shared that he was so financially strained at one point that he had to sell his truck due to an inability to afford gas. 'I was so broke,' he admitted. 'I couldn't afford gas anymore.'

Hammer Admits to Using Women for Ego

In the interview, the Social Network actor also candidly discussed his behaviour towards women, admitting that he had used relationships to fuel his ego.

'People were my bags of dope with skin on it,' he said. 'Having people want to have sex with me gave me a sense of power and validation.'

The actor, who has been receiving therapy to deal with his past behaviour, admitted that his son Ford and daughter Harper might eventually have to deal with the fallout from his acts. 'I'm well aware that my daughter and son are going to get to a point where they do therapy, and they'll say, 'I hate my dad, too',' he said, showing a deep awareness of the long-lasting effects of his actions.

Hammer Focuses on Career Comeback

Despite the tumult of the last few years, Hammer is slowly working to rebuild his life. Recently, he completed filming Frontier Crucible with actor William H. Macy. When asked if his career had returned to normal, Hammer replied, 'I wouldn't say I'm back, but I'm working.'

At one point on the podcast, Hammer was also asked if he ever gets the chance will he be willing to work with the director Woody Allen, who has faced allegations of sexually abusing Dylan Farrow, Woody Allen's adoptive daughter with ex-partner Mia Farrow. To which he replied, 'Would I work with Woody Allen? I mean, at this point, I don't know that I'd buy into any of the cancel [culture] of 'We need to this and that.' Like, I don't know.'

He continued, 'Because, like, if I say, 'No, I would never work with Woody Allen,' then all I'm doing is saying, 'I believe in this system that cancels people.' I think what I would honestly do is, I'd say, I'd like to sit down with him first, and I'd like to talk to him.'