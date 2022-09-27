Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer's ex-wife, allegedly used a friend's email to leak stories to the press about him, including that he had an affair with actress Lily James, so she can have full custody of their children.

Page Six obtained screenshots of DMs and text messages the Bird Bakery founder allegedly sent to her friend telling her that she logged into her email posing as her. This way, she can anonymously plant stories about the "Call Me By Your Name" star including that he and James, his "Rebecca" co-star exchanged flirty messages.

Chambers sent the messages to her now-former friend in October 2020, three months after she and Hammer released a joint statement about their divorce. In it, she allegedly said that they need to get back to leaking stories.

"Oh yes, excerpts from his disaster GQ cover shoot. We need to get back to commenting and sending tips. This time to the Daily Mail in the sun about Lily James," she allegedly wrote.

The story about Hammer's alleged affair with James came out in the Daily Mail in October 2020. This was the same month the actor filed for joint custody of his children, Harper and Ford.

Likewise, it is claimed that Chambers also asked her pal to leak photos and videos from the actor's finsta, which ultimately brought allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual abuse, and cannibalism against the actor in January 2021.

Page Six claimed that Chambers wanted to get full custody of the children. She then worked with Effie, one of the actor's alleged victims who first accused him of sexual misconduct.

Read more Armie Hammer seen in public for first time since sexual abuse allegations

Effie told the publication that Chambers pressured her into filing charges because she was desperate to have sole custody of the kids. The "Game Plan" actress allegedly also texted Effie that her estranged husband was a "risk" to the kids and a "psychopath" so he needs to be mentally tested.

"Again, I don't want to push you, but with your declaration, we can get him locked up for the evaluation. I'm asking for the eval and scans. I don't trust he won't trick a therapist," she allegedly texted.

She added, "We have one chance to stop this behavior and prevent other women and girl [sic] from being hurt and even worse. Charges need to be pressed, or nobody will take any of this seriously. As we have seen, they're very good at deleting things from the internet. He needs to be legal and it needs to be official."

As to why Chambers' former friend came forward with the messages, she said she "got super uncomfortable" when she saw "everything she was writing and saying." Effie, on the other hand, accused Chambers of taking "profit from others' trauma." She and the former friend came out with the messages after Chambers said in a recent interview that she and Hammer are "in a really great place" amid their divorce and his scandal.