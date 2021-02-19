Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze shared the things she learned about the actor from his mum in an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz that airs on Friday.

Dr. Oz asked the 22-year-old model if his mum or other family members "heard things about him" during a video interview on "The Dr. Oz Show." She said his mother "never specifically said anything" to her probably because she did not want to assume.

However, Paige said Hammer's mother literally told her about his dark side. She remembered hearing things from her like how "he has demonic behaviours" and that the "devil was trying to take him."

"I didn't grow up extremely religious, so that was a little bit out of touch for me, but I did get a feeling from her like she knew that he had a very, very dark side," she said.

Hammer has yet to respond to Lorenze's claims. Page Six also tried to get in touch with the actor's mother, Dru Ann Hammer, to confirm the model's statements, but a since-deleted post from the "Rebecca" star about his mum could give credence to talks about his "demonic" side.

In July 2020, the actor reportedly tweeted about waking up in the wee hours of the morning to his mother pouring oil on his head and "praying very loudly in tongues" while standing over his bed. She was trying to "get the demons out" of her son.

Lorenze is among the women who shared intimate details about her relationship with Hammer. She dated the "Call Me By Your Name" star for four months after his split with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers in July last year.

She revealed that he carved the letter "A" using a knife near her private parts. She also claimed that he was into talks of cannibalism and often told her that he would remove her ribs so he can eat them.

Hammer has yet to comment on Lorenze's accusations. He has been lying low in the Cayman Islands where he spends time with his two children with Banks. A source claimed that he seems unfazed by the drama surrounding his personal life.