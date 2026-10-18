Ashley St. Clair claims in the documentary Musk that Elon Musk reduced her monthly child support to $20,000 (£15,000) after she refused a nondisclosure agreement and publicly announced their son's birth in February 2025.

Romulus was born in 2024. Before St. Clair publicly disclosed his birth, she alleges she was offered $15 million (£11.3 million) and $100,000 (£75,200) a month in child support in exchange for signing an agreement that would have maintained the privacy of their connection.

Musk previously claimed he had paid St. Clair $2.5 million (£1.9 million) and was 'not against finding out' whether he was the child's father.

A paternity test subsequently reported in April 2025 indicated a 99.9999% probability that Musk was Romulus' father.

Elon Musk Support Offer and Alleged Reductions

St. Clair alleges that the proposed $100,000 (£75,200) monthly support fell to $40,000 (£30,100) amid the dispute over her refusal to sign the agreement and her public disclosure of their son. She says the amount was subsequently halved to $20,000 (£15,000). The final figure is $80,000 (£60,200) below the monthly sum she claims was originally proposed.

St. Clair could not 'in good conscience' sign the agreement because she did not want her son to 'feel like he's a secret.'

Ashley St. Clair Recalls Their Early Relationship

St. Clair traces their relationship to 2023, when Musk began engaging with her posts on X, formerly Twitter.

'He was responding to my posts frequently. One day, he responded to one of my Mother's Day posts [and said] that I should have more children,' she recalls in the documentary.

Musk described himself as a 'good dad', she recalls, and appeared to have an 'amicable' relationship with the mothers of his other children. Their conversations eventually turned towards having a child together.

'We should have a kid. You should have so many more kids. You should have 10 kids,' St. Clair recalls Musk telling her. She remembers questioning what having a child together would involve.

St. Clair also claimed he told her before Romulus' birth that he wanted a 'legion of children before the civil war.'

She describes Musk as 'kind' before their son's arrival.

'It was almost as if he didn't show a certain side of himself until after I had our baby,' she recalls.

St. Clair had previously described changes during her pregnancy in a TikTok video, stating that 'things started getting weird'.

Silence Claim Surrounds Elon Musk Documentary

During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival on 8 September, St. Clair again discussed an alleged $40 million (£30.1 million) offer to remain silent about Musk. She had previously described a proposed agreement comprising $15 million (£11.3 million) upfront and $100,000 (£75,200) monthly over 20 years, worth approximately $39 million (£29.3 million) in total.

Musk previously denied financially retaliating against St. Clair, claiming he had paid her $2.5 million (£1.9 million) and was providing $500,000 (£376,000) annually.

'When you're offered something like that [to stay quiet], it really causes a debate in your head about what your speech means and how valuable that is and why do they want to offer me this amount of money to not speak?' she told reporters.

Questioned at Venice about what she believed Musk's civil war remark meant, St. Clair criticised his activity on X.

'Whatever it is, what he's doing with this platform on X cannot be ignored, because he is stoking flames that don't exist in the real world.'

The financial dispute has also involved paternity and custody proceedings. St. Clair's legal team previously alleged that Musk 'substantially' reduced his support after she sought sole custody of Romulus. She later claimed she was facing eviction amid the dispute.