The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an urgent nationwide recall of more than 140,000 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets, a generic version of the popular cholesterol drug Lipitor, after tests revealed the pills may not dissolve correctly and could be less effective.

The recall, which began on 19 September 2025, was launched by Ascend Laboratories LLC, with the affected products manufactured by Alkem Laboratories Ltd in India. The FDA officially classified it as a Class II recall on 10 October, indicating that while the defect poses a low risk of serious harm, it could still cause temporary or medically reversible side effects.

According to the agency, laboratory dissolution tests showed that certain batches of the drug failed to break down properly, raising concerns that patients taking the tablets might not receive the intended dose to control cholesterol levels.

The recall covers multiple dosage strengths and packaging sizes distributed across the United States. So far, no reports of serious adverse reactions have been received, but regulators warned that reduced drug effectiveness could endanger people who depend on statins to manage heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions.

Patients are advised to check their medication packaging and consult their pharmacist or healthcare provider if they suspect they have the affected product.

What Is Atorvastatin?

Atorvastatin is one of the most widely prescribed medications in the United States. It belongs to a class of drugs known as statins, which work by lowering levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often referred to as 'bad' cholesterol, while increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or 'good' cholesterol.

Millions of Americans take Atorvastatin daily to reduce their risk of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular complications.

While the recall does not involve contamination or toxicity issues, the dissolution problem could make the tablets less effective. If the drug does not dissolve as expected, the body may absorb less of the active ingredient, reducing its cholesterol-lowering capability.

This concern is particularly significant for patients who depend on consistent statin therapy to maintain safe cholesterol levels and prevent cardiac events.

What Triggered the Recall

According to a FDA enforcement report, the issue was discovered during routine quality control tests, where several batches of Atorvastatin failed to meet dissolution specifications. The recall has been classified as Class II, which means the use of the affected product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, but the likelihood of serious harm is low.

Reports indicate that a malfunctioning ultraviolet (UV) spectrophotometer at Alkem Laboratories' facility in 2023 may have contributed to the problem. The fault led to inaccurate testing results, raising concerns that substandard tablets had entered the market.

To date, no widespread reports of patient harm have been confirmed, but the FDA advised continued monitoring and product withdrawal from pharmacies.

Which Products Are Affected

The recall involves several dosage strengths of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets, including 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg. Affected packaging sizes include 90-count, 500-count and 1,000-count bottles distributed nationwide.

Lot numbers and expiration dates range from July 2026 to February 2027, depending on the product strength. The FDA has published a detailed list of affected lots and National Drug Codes (NDCs) on its official website.

Patients are encouraged to check their medication labels and verify lot numbers with their pharmacists. Those in possession of affected bottles are advised to contact their healthcare providers for further instructions rather than discontinue use abruptly.

What Patients Should Do

Health experts have urged patients not to stop taking their cholesterol medication without medical guidance, as sudden discontinuation can raise the risk of heart-related complications.

Pharmacists and healthcare providers are advised to review their inventories, inform affected patients and arrange for replacements or refunds where applicable.

Anyone with concerns about their current prescription should contact their doctor or pharmacist immediately. The recall highlights the importance of regular quality checks and patient awareness in maintaining drug safety.