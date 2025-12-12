A group of 103 Philippine typhoon survivors have filed a lawsuit against Shell in the UK, alleging the oil giant's emissions exacerbated Super Typhoon Rai in 2021, in a first-of-its-kind claim for climate reparations. The case, lodged at the Royal Courts of Justice on 11 December 2025, seeks compensation for lives lost, injuries sustained and property destroyed.

As typhoon survivors sue Shell, the court will determine if fossil fuel companies can be held liable for specific extreme weather events.

The Devastation of Super Typhoon Rai

Super Typhoon Rai, known locally as Odette, struck the Philippines just before Christmas in 2021 with winds gusting up to 170mph. It was the most powerful storm to hit the country that year, killing around 405 people, injuring approximately 1,400, and causing damage exceeding £522.4 million ($700 million).

The typhoon destroyed roughly 2,000 buildings and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents. One claimant, fish vendor Trixy Elle from Batasan island, described swimming through big waves, heavy rains, and strong winds, holding hands with her family to survive or die together.

Such personal stories underscore the human cost in a nation frequently battered by typhoons, hardly a surprise given its location.

The Case Against Shell: Testing Climate Reparations

The claimants argue that Shell's historic emissions, totalling over 41 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent and representing more than 2% of global fossil fuel emissions, contributed to human-induced climate change that more than doubled the likelihood of the typhoon's intensity.

They point to Shell's knowledge of climate risks dating back to 1965, yet the company continued to expand oil and gas operations, posting profits of £29,850.7 million ($40,000 million) the year after the disaster.

'It's so unfair that we have to suffer the effects of climate change even if our contribution to global pollution is so minuscule compared to Shell,' said Trixy Elle. Jefferson Chua, Greenpeace Philippines climate campaigner, stated: 'Shell must answer for its part in fueling the extreme weather that devastates their communities.'

The legal action draws on attribution science linking emissions to specific events and a 2015-2022 Philippine human rights probe into corporate climate responsibility.

Shell's Defence and Legal Context

Shell has labelled the claim baseless, asserting that its production did not contribute to this particular typhoon and denying any unique foreknowledge of climate change. The firm maintains that lawsuits like this will not aid in tackling climate change or cutting emissions. This suit follows similar actions, such as a Peruvian farmer's case against RWE where corporate liability for climate harm was recognised in principle, though the claimant lost.

On X, verified news outlet Law360 highlighted that over 100 survivors have sued Shell in the first English case directly linking climate change to a fossil fuel giant. Establishing direct causation poses a significant hurdle, but evolving scientific evidence could bolster future claims.

Over 100 survivors of a "super-typhoon" that hit the Philippines in 2021 have sued Shell PLC in the first case in England that directly links climate change to a fossil fuel giant, alleging that the company's operations intensified the storm's destruction. https://t.co/Id0iPZhUUW… — Law360 (@Law360) December 11, 2025

The proceedings, brought under Philippine law in the UK where Shell is headquartered, mark a novel approach to seeking justice for climate impacts. With Shell reporting profits of £12,313.4 million ($16,500 million) in the latest full year, the disparity between corporate gains and community losses is evident. As typhoon survivors sue Shell, the outcome could influence global efforts for climate reparations.