Meta has unveiled a suite of AI-powered tools designed to assist brands in discovering, evaluating, and partnering with content creators at scale—potentially transforming the way the multibillion-pound creator economy functions.

Announced on 11 December, the new features will enable advertisers to automatically surface user-generated content, affiliate posts, and branded collaborations within Meta's Partnership Ads Hub. For brands, the benefits are compelling: according to Meta, partnership ads deliver 19% lower cost-per-acquisition and 13% higher click-through rates compared to standard campaigns.

However, for independent influencers who have grown their followings without existing brand partnerships, this shift raises uncomfortable questions. If AI is selecting which creators are brought to the attention of advertisers, what happens to those the algorithm overlooks?

What the Tools Actually Do

Meta's updated Partnership Ads Hub now allows brands to discover creators who organically tag or mention their products, even without formal partnerships. Advertisers can view performance metrics—including views, likes, comments, shares, and saves—directly within the platform, then convert this organic engagement into paid advertisements.

Additionally, the company has expanded creator eligibility to include professional mode profiles, which are on track to reach 100 million users within 18 months of its launch. A new Facebook Partnership Ads API will enable agencies to identify and activate content at scale and allow creators to share their codes with brands, rather than having to have them requested by advertising agencies.

'Facebook creators offer a powerful combination of community and performance,' said Lindsey Lehmann, Head of Influencer and Branded Content at PMG Worldwide. 'The new Facebook Creator Discovery API elevates creator discovery and evaluation by providing robust filtering options and performance insights.'

The Case for Smaller Creators

Industry data underscores that nano-influencers—those with 1,000–10,000 followers—tend to have higher engagement rates, owing to their authentic, personal connection with followers. These accounts often outperform larger ones; on Instagram, nano-influencers see engagement rates between 1.70% and 4.84%, averaging 3.69%, while accounts with 100,000–1 million followers typically see just 1.06%. Micro-influencers, with 10,000–100,000 followers, also enjoy higher engagement, with rates up to 1.22% on Instagram and around 3.5% on YouTube.

This authenticity fosters trust, with 82% of Americans making purchases based on friends and family recommendations, and 67% influenced by social shares. Consequently, around 70% of brands now collaborate with nano- and micro-influencers to leverage peer-like endorsements over traditional celebrities.

Yet, Meta's AI applications primarily focus on creators who already have established brand mentions and performance data. The platform can now seek creators based on specific keywords and review their previous partnership histories, creating a cycle in which well-known influencers become even more visible—and potentially more vulnerable to newcomers eager to rise through the ranks.

What This Means for Your Feed

The UK creator economy contributed approximately £2.2 billion ($2.9 billion) to the national economy in 2024, supporting around 45,000 jobs, according to Oxford Economics. Globally, Goldman Sachs projects the sector will reach £358 billion ($480 billion) by 2027.

For consumers, Meta's new tools could mean more relevant content in their feeds, as brands partner with influencers whose audiences align closely with their products. The company reports that 76% of Gen Z are open to discovering brands through creator content, and 71% of consumers make purchases within days of seeing such posts on Meta's platforms.

However, there is a real risk of homogenisation. If algorithms consistently favour creators with proven commercial track records, the diversity of voices that made influencer marketing feel genuine could diminish significantly.

The Bigger Picture

Meta is also introducing creator testimonials within partnership ads, which have been shown to drive 7.5% higher offsite conversion rates according to internal data. This feature enables product endorsements to appear as featured comments within advertisements.

The crucial question now is whether AI-driven discovery will democratise access to brand partnerships or entrench existing advantages. For creators starting from scratch, the answer may determine whether they can convert their content into sustainable careers or remain invisible amidst an industry increasingly controlled by algorithms and big brands.