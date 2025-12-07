Independent journalist Nick Sortor says he was attacked during an ICE protest in New Orleans on 6 December, an incident that was captured on video and rapidly circulated across social media.

The footage prompted widespread concern from viewers and supporters as Sortor described the moment he was struck and pulled into a crowd while attempting to question protest speakers.

Footage Shows Sortor Pulled Into Crowd During Heated Exchange

A video shared online shows Sortor in a tense confrontation with an individual wearing a fluorescent jacket, moments before others move toward him and appear to tackle or restrain him. In the clip, Sortor attempts to speak over the noise of the crowd as he is pushed back and pulled away.

Nick Sortor was just attacked moments ago at an ICE protest in New Orleans.

Another video from the same incident alleges that he rushed towards the speakers and disrupted the event, which drew a swift response from people standing near the protest platform.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor just destroyed the leftist anti-ICE riot in New Orleans, rushing the speakers and infuriating them all



Stay safe Nick





The footage quickly gained traction, adding to the growing attention surrounding the ICE protests and their increasingly charged atmosphere.

Frontlines TPUSA reported that Sortor was swarmed by protest attendees after he asked one of the speakers, 'How is the national guard racist?' His question is heard faintly in the clip as the crowd shifts in response.

Sortor Shares His Account of What Led To the Confrontation

Speaking to a news outlet after the incident, Sortor said he had approached the podium area to ask demonstrators to clarify their claims about the national guard.

He stated that he was surprised they could not explain why they believed the force was racist. Sortor referenced the recent Washington DC shooting that involved two troop members, which he said was relevant to the conversation he was trying to initiate at the protest.

He added that he had attempted to make his point heard before he was pulled into the crowd. The circulating videos, he said, reflect only a portion of what happened during the confrontation.

Social Media Reacts as Supporters Express Concern

Once the clips surfaced, users across platforms shared messages expressing concern for the journalist's well-being. One person wrote, 'praying he is OK'. Another commented, 'Arrest and deport anyone who gets in the way of ICE.'

Other users shared the footage with additional context, noting the scale of the protest and the intensity of the exchanges taking place near the stage.

The videos continued to spread overnight, adding momentum to the ongoing debate on free speech, public demonstrations and interactions between protesters and journalists.

ICE Protests in New Orleans Continue Amid Claims of Profiling

The confrontation occurred during renewed protests against ICE in New Orleans, held days after dozens of people were arrested outside a local facility.

Many critics described the arrests as a 'siege' and alleged that law enforcement engaged in racial profiling.

Speaking to The Guardian, protest organiser Rachel Taber from Unión Migrante said, 'It is like psychological warfare.

They are attacking people who haven't committed any crime, it is just the colour of their skin. It is just straight racial profiling.'

Her comments reflect the larger concerns that have fuelled demonstrations across the city in recent days.

Background on Sortor and Recent Coverage

Sortor has built a profile as an independent reporter with appearances on platforms including Tucker Carlson, Fox News, Newsmax and Timcast. His Instagram biography states that he is 'on the ground covering stories mainstream media won't'.

In October, he was arrested by Portland police on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanour. At the time, he wrote that President Donald Trump expressed support following what he described as an 'unlawful' arrest.