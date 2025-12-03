A 16-year-old sixth-form student has died after a school minibus carrying nine pupils crashed with a car on a rural road in North Yorkshire, prompting an outpouring of grief from the community and an urgent police investigation.

Eleanor 'Ellie' Hague, described by her school as a much-loved member of its sixth-form cohort, died at the scene despite rapid emergency response to the collision near Tadcaster on Monday afternoon.

Crash Involving Minibus and Car Leaves Several Injured

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the collision happened at about 12.30 p.m. on Toulston Lane at its junction with Rudgate, a location close to Tadcaster Grammar School.

The white Mercedes Sprinter minibus, which was transporting students aged between 16 and 18 as part of the school's sixth-form arrangement, collided with a Hyundai i10 driven by a woman from Leeds.

One teenage girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

The other students, along with the male minibus driver, sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospital as a precaution. Police closed the route for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene and collision investigators began gathering evidence.

Police Arrest Driver and Appeal for Witnesses

The 40-year-old driver of the Hyundai i10 was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Officers later confirmed she had been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue. Detectives have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage from the area on Monday afternoon, to come forward.

Forensic collision specialists are carrying out a detailed analysis to determine the chain of events that led to the impact.

Police have not commented on potential causes such as speed, visibility, or right of way, and have stressed that the investigation remains active.

School Confirms Devastating Loss and Supports Students

Tadcaster Grammar School said it was 'deeply saddened' by Ellie's death and that staff and pupils were being supported as they process the shock of losing a fellow student.

The school closed on Tuesday to allow teams to coordinate emotional support, with counsellors and pastoral staff made available to affected students. The tragedy has also impacted Sherburn High School, which shares a sixth-form provision with Tadcaster Grammar.

In a statement, the school expressed its condolences to Ellie's family and said the entire community was united in grief. It added that further updates on support measures would be communicated directly to parents and carers.

Community Leaders and Local Residents Express Heartbreak

North Yorkshire Council issued a public message offering its sympathies to Ellie's family, friends and classmates, calling it 'an incredibly sad day for the town'.

Local churches opened their doors for reflection and prayer, while youth-workers and volunteers arranged additional support for students coping with the news.

Residents in Tadcaster and nearby villages described the crash as a devastating event for a closely connected area.

Many highlighted that the junction where the crash occurred has been a long-standing point of concern, although authorities have not confirmed whether road layout or conditions contributed to the collision.