Aubrey Plaza has relisted the Los Angeles home she shared with her late husband Jeff Baena, placing the property back on the market at $5.75 million (£4.27 million), a notable reduction from its previous $6.5 million (£4.83 million) asking price.

The relisting has drawn attention not only for the sharp $750,000 (£558,212) price drop but also because the residence is the same home where Baena died by suicide last year.

The four-bedroom property, located in the upscale Los Feliz Oaks enclave, was first listed in September 2025, around eight months after his death, before being quietly removed from the market on 23 December.

Price Cut Signals Renewed Push to Sell

The home's return to the market at a lower price suggests a renewed effort to secure a buyer. Plaza, 41, has not commented publicly on the relisting, but the adjustment places the property more competitively within Los Feliz's luxury housing market, which has seen slower movement at the top end.

Celebrity real estate watchers note that price reductions of this scale often indicate a desire for a faster sale, particularly for homes with highly public personal histories.

Purchase History and Ownership Structure

Plaza and Baena purchased the Los Feliz property in October 2022 for $4.7 million (£3.49 million). The transaction was made through a trust managed by an accounting firm operating from the same office location as Plaza's production company, Evil Hag Productions.

According to Realtor.com® data, the home appears to have been acquired in an off-market deal. Prior to the couple's purchase, the property last changed hands in 2017, when it sold for $3.6 million (£2.67 million), highlighting the rapid appreciation of the area over the past decade.

Historic Home in a Coveted Neighbourhood

Built in 1928, the Spanish-style and Mediterranean-influenced residence is described in its listing as being 'tucked away on a private street' in one of Los Angeles' most sought-after hillside neighbourhoods.

Los Feliz Oaks is known for its privacy, tree-lined streets and proximity to Griffith Park, making it a long-time favourite among actors, directors and creatives seeking seclusion without leaving the city.

Interior Design and High-End Features

The home has been marketed as meticulously restored while retaining its original architectural character. Arched doorways and windows feature throughout the interior, from the curved front entrance to the living spaces that open onto garden views.

Listing details highlight a screening room, wine cellar, oversized steam room and a state-of-the-art sound system.

Photographs show a light-filled interior with a neutral palette, contrasted by bolder design touches including a pink sofa in one living area and colourful tile work in one of the bathrooms. The primary bathroom is finished in a pale rose shade, with matching statement lighting.

Outdoor Living and Entertaining Spaces

Beyond the main residence, the property offers multiple outdoor areas designed for dining and entertaining. A swimming pool, grassy lawn and mature trees provide privacy and shade, while large glass doors from the kitchen create a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

An arched window in one of the living spaces frames views of the landscaped gardens, reinforcing the listing's emphasis on tranquillity and seclusion.

Timing Follows Public Appearances

Plaza's initial decision to list the home came shortly after she completed promotional appearances for her film Honey Don't!, which also stars Margaret Qualley and Chris Evans.

During those interviews, Plaza made rare public remarks about her grief, offering context into how she has been navigating life following her husband's death. While she did not directly link those comments to the property sale, the timing has added to public interest surrounding the relisting.