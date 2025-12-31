Canadian romance writer Rachel Reid has opened up about how her smash-hit novel Heated Rivalry turned into a beacon of hope amid her gruelling battle with Parkinson's disease. The book, which chronicles the forbidden passion between two rival hockey stars, exploded into a cultural phenomenon with its TV adaptation on HBO Max.

Now, Reid reveals that the show's runaway success not only catapulted her career but also played a pivotal role in accessing life-changing medical care.

The steamy tale of Russian ice hockey phenom Ilya Rozanov and his on-ice nemesis Shane Hollander struck a chord with readers worldwide, landing on the New York Times bestseller list and earning Reid an invitation to lecture at the prestigious University of Cambridge. But it was the small-screen version, starring Connor Storrie as the brooding Ilya and Hudson Williams as the intense Shane, that truly set pulses racing.

Directed by Jacob Tierney, the six-episode series dropped its first instalments over Thanksgiving and snagged a second season renewal in record time.

From Rivalry to Romance Phenomenon

Reid's Game Changers series, with Heated Rivalry as its crown jewel, dives deep into the world of queer hockey love stories. Fans adore the electric tension between the leads, whose secret hookups blossom into a profound bond.

The author's knack for blending high-stakes sports drama with raw emotion has built a devoted following. 'It's about more than just the game,' Reid told Variety, highlighting the universal appeal of hidden desires and triumphs.

The HBO Max adaptation captured that essence, pulling in viewers with its bold narrative. Reid's involvement went beyond consulting; she was on set for key moments, witnessing the lead stars' chemistry firsthand.

Diagnosis Hits Hard

Life threw Reid a curve ball when Parkinson's struck around the same time producers approached her for the adaptation rights. The progressive disorder has made everyday tasks a struggle, from gripping a mouse to typing for extended periods.

Sitting at a desk for long stretches now feels impossible, forcing her to adapt her creative process with tools like voice-to-text software.

Yet, amid the physical toll, Reid remains resilient. 'It's slowed me down, but it hasn't stopped me,' she shared, determined to keep crafting stories that resonate.

Success Sparks Medical Miracle

The real game-changer? The show's triumph opened unexpected doors in her health fight. When her diagnosis was mentioned during a CNN appearance by show director Jacob Tierney, it caught the ear of a leading Parkinson's specialist.

This connection fast-tracked Reid to a top neurologist, who fine-tuned her medication regimen. For the first time in ages, she enjoyed full nights of sleep, a simple win that boosted her energy and sharpened her focus for writing.

'Who knew a TV hit could lead to better treatment?' Reid marvelled. The publicity shattered barriers in Canada's strained healthcare system, where wait times for specialists can drag on.

Eyes on Season Two Glory

Looking ahead, Reid dreams big for the next chapter. She advocates for expanding to 12 episodes in season two, drawing from her sequel The Long Game and weaving in elements from Role Model and more screen time for fan-favourite side characters like Scott and Kip could deepen the drama.

As Heated Rivalry continues to inspire, Reid's story reminds us that success isn't just about accolades. It's about turning personal hurdles into triumphs, one page and one episode at a time.