Heated Rivalry has become one of the most-talked-about shows that havemade its way mainstream onto the HBO Max streaming service. Following the premiere of the first two episodes, fans can look forward to two more weeks, as well as wondering if there will be a second season.

The romantic drama is based on the book series Game Changers by Rachel Reid. The screen adaptation, created by Jacob Tierney, was initially made for Canada's Crave streaming service. With HBO acquiring the rights to the show, it premiered on its platform on 28 November for US and Australia, and has since risen to popularity.

'In Heated Rivalry, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull that neither of them understands,' the official synopsis reads.

'What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can't ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.'

How Many Episodes Will There Be For Season 1?

The first season of Heated Rivalry has a six-episode run on HBO Max. The first two episodes have since premiered, with the next four episodes to air on the streaming platform on a weekly basis.

The release schedule is as follows:

Episode 3 , '**', premiered on 5 December.

, '**', premiered on 5 December. Episode 4 , 'Rose', aired on 12 December.

, 'Rose', aired on 12 December. Episode 5 , 'I'll Believe in Anything', will premiere on 19 December.

, 'I'll Believe in Anything', will premiere on 19 December. Episode 6, 'The Cottage', will air on 26 December.

Alongside Williams and Storrie, 'Heated Rivalry' also stars Francois Arnaud, Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Sophie Nelisse, Robbie GK, and Callan Potter.

The show received praise from reviewers, describing it as one of the most significant LGBTQ shows on television to date. 'Heated Rivalry' is also Crave's most popular series thus far, seeing a 400 per cent increase in viewership.

Season 2 is Confirmed

Due to the overwhelming popularity of the show since its premiere, Crave has renewed Heated Rivalry for another season. HBO will also retain the rights to air the show's upcoming season on its platform. Plus, Crave is negotiating with program distributor Sphere Abacus to release the show to more territories.

Williams shared a post on Instagram, confirming that there will be season 2.

'See you next season? (Connor Storrie you are an exceptional soul),' the actor wrote in the caption.

'"Heated Rivalry" represents the very best of what Canadian creators can deliver: Rich characters, compelling drama, and a world audiences want to live in,' said Justin Stockman, Vice President of Content and Programming at Crave's parent company, Bell Media. 'The response has been extraordinary, and seeing the series now travel internationally is an incredible milestone.'

Tierney and co-creator Brendan Brady released a statement, thanking the fans for the support.

'Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary. We're profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honour, and we can't wait to bring you more of what you love.'