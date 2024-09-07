KEY POINTS When Kirk asked how Vance planned to address the issue, Vance suggested extended family members step in to relieve the financial burden on parents

However, Vance's plan to tackle high childcare costs has been criticized for failing to consider the looming retirement crisis facing millions of older Americans

For many parents in America, childcare costs remain a severe issue families are contending with

As childcare costs continue to burden American families, Senator JD Vance has offered a solution that has sparked debate: asking extended family members, such as grandparents, to help alleviate the financial strain. Vance made these remarks in a discussion with Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative organisation Turning Point Action, addressing the growing crisis of high childcare expenses in the United States.

Vance's Proposal: Family to the Rescue

During the interview, Vance suggested that families could turn to relatives for help in reducing the costs of childcare. "One of the ways you might be able to relieve a little bit of pressure on people who are paying so much for daycare is, maybe grandma or grandpa wants to help out a little bit more, or maybe there's an aunt or uncle that wants to help out a little bit more," Vance told Kirk. "If that happens, you relieve some of the pressure on all the resources we're spending on daycare."

However, his remarks have received criticism for overlooking a significant issue facing many older Americans: the looming retirement crisis. As millions of retirees struggle to make ends meet, asking grandparents to take on childcare responsibilities may not be feasible for all families.

Retirement Fears Eclipse Childcare Costs

A recent survey by LiveCareer revealed that for a large portion of the American workforce, the thought of retirement is more terrifying than death. The study found that 61% of American workers fear retirement more than death itself, while 64% said it was more frightening than going through a divorce.

These findings reflect the growing concern over economic challenges, with rising inflation, high interest rates, and the escalating cost of living forcing many workers to rethink their retirement plans. Over 80% of respondents admitted they were considering delaying retirement due to financial worries, and 92% feared they might have to work longer than they had planned.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey, more than half of respondents over 65 had incomes under $30,000 in 2022, relying primarily on Social Security for their survival. Against this backdrop, Vance's suggestion to turn to grandparents for help with childcare appears less practical for families whose older members are already facing their own financial struggles.

Clarification from Vance

Amid the backlash, Vance took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his comments. He explained that while not all families may have grandparents available to help with childcare, federal policies should not impose one specific family model on everyone. "Parents or grandparents might not be able to help, but they might want to, and for those families, federal policy should not be forcing one particular family model," Vance wrote on X.

Vance also stressed the importance of making educational routes into the childcare profession more accessible, arguing that reducing unnecessary barriers could help make daycare more affordable. "We need to empower people to get trained in the skills they need for the 21st century," he added.

The Childcare Crisis in America

Childcare costs remain a serious issue for families across the United States. A report from Bank of America earlier this year found that the average U.S. couple with two children spends over 30% of their combined income on childcare. This financial burden has prompted many millennial and Gen Z parents to move away from family "villages" in search of cheaper housing, further complicating their ability to rely on extended family for support.

In his conversation with Kirk, Vance also suggested that childcare would be more affordable if states didn't require what he described as "ridiculous certification" for workers. He argued that some of these certifications have little to do with the actual care of children. While most states do not require childcare workers to have college degrees, Vance may have been referring to a law in Washington, D.C., which mandates that many childcare providers hold a two-year associate degree, among other qualifications.

Republican Pushback on Childcare Regulations

Republicans in Congress have criticised Washington, D.C.'s childcare laws, with Senators Katie Britt of Alabama and Mike Lee of Utah introducing a bill this summer to repeal portions of the law. They argue that such regulations increase the cost of childcare, making it more difficult for families to afford.

While Vance has expressed support for expanding the child tax credit to help families manage growing childcare costs, he missed a recent Senate vote on a bill that would have extended the credit. The bill ultimately failed after receiving significant opposition from Republicans, including Vance. He has previously condemned universal childcare, calling it a subsidy for the affluent and part of what he terms a "class war against normal people."

A Call for Flexible Solutions

In his clarification on X, Vance reiterated his position that opening up options for families—whether through kinship care or removing regulatory barriers—would help relieve the pressure on America's overburdened daycare system. "We try to force or at least subsidise one model on every family in this country," he wrote. "And if you open up kinship and other options for families, you will relieve some pressure on the daycare system."