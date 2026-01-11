An award-winning psychic's chilling prediction that 2026 would see major earthquakes hitting specific regions of the planet appears to have come true just weeks into the new year. American medium Jill M Jackson appeared on the JeffMara Podcast in the last week of 2025, warning that earthquakes and other natural disasters may shake up the planet.

The two-time 'Psychic of the Year' awardee Jackson even predicted that these earthquakes would strike in Asia and along the US West Coast. Days later, a series of significant earthquakes hit the very regions she had named, lending a spooky accuracy to her forecast.

Earthquakes and Natural Disasters

In her prediction, Jackson said earthquakes would strike countries in Asia and the US West Coast. Following her prophecy, the US Geological Survey recorded almost 100 earthquakes with a 4.5 magnitude or higher happening all over the world. Most of those earthquakes hit in the range of the Pacific Rim.

Some of the largest earthquakes happened in the past week. Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Russia were affected by these quakes with a 5.0 magnitude. The Philippines, in particular, suffered a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. The tremors jolted Davao Occidental, an area that has been plagued by seismic events as of late.

The same happened in the US West Coast, with Alaska experiencing 4.0 magnitude tremors since the start of the new year. In the North American continent, the southern part of Mexico experienced a 6.5 magnitude earthquake on 2 January, which led to residents evacuating to safety.

Jackson explained that these earthquakes could contribute to devastating floods, and urged people to 'pay attention to water and things like that.'

More Instability on a Personal Level

Another prediction Jackson made was for more instability among people, especially in the job market, with more people possibly facing unemployment in 2026. 'I do see a lot of polarity... a lot of ups and downs. It's going to feel like a roller coaster,' said Jackson.

However, Jackson noted that it is not necessarily a bad thing. The psychic added that this may lead to opportunities for positive change in one's career path. 'I do see a lot of people doing complete 180s and leaving jobs and careers that they have been in for years and years and starting over, starting something new,' said Jackson. 'I also see a lot of businesses being created, but it feels more local.'

Jackson also assured listeners of the podcast that the drastic changes she predicted can feel scary, yet once they overcome the fear, they will realise that they were never meant for that particular path in the first place. 'Once they go through that, they are going to have an opportunity to go within and realise that they were not on their soul's path anyway,' said Jackson.

Geopolitical Unrest

Jackson also predicted potential outcomes for certain geopolitical issues. She could not see an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which broke out in 2021. However, Jackson predicted that the conflict caused by the US attack on Venezuela would 'fizzle out' halfway through the year.