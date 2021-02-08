AUS congressional investigation revealed that there are four leading baby food manufacturers which sold baby food that contained high levels of toxic metals. Worse, the manufacturers were aware of it.

The investigation into the toxic metal levels of the baby food products revealed the presence of lead, arsenic, mercury, and cadmium. The levels far exceeded the acceptable level of metals in food.

"Dangerous levels of toxic metals like arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury exist in baby foods at levels that exceed what experts and governing bodies say are permissible," said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois who heads the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, the body that conducted the congressional investigation.

Krishnamoorthi revealed to CNN that when they saw the spreadsheets that were provided by the manufacturers of the sai products, they found out that they contained "hundreds of parts per billion of dangerous metals." He added that they all know that there should not be more than single-digit parts per billion of the metals in food.

The main concern of the body was the dire effect of these toxic metals on children's health. The World Health Organization finds the four chemicals arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury, among the top 10 concerns for children and infants.

These metals have been linked to chronic diseases, neurotoxic effects, and cancer. What makes it very alarming is the serious damage that these toxic metals can do to the brains of babies. This is why food toxicity in babies is critical.

Jane Houlihan, national director of science and health for Healthy Babies Bright Futures, stated that the brain forms rapidly. When babies are exposed to metals, it can interrupt the natural process and can lead to devastating results. These include IQ loss, aggression, behavioural problems, and all other kinds of cognitive issues.

The four manufacturers that were pinpointed by the inquiry were Gerber, Beech-Nut Nutrition Company, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and Nurture, Inc.

There were three others, however, that did not fully cooperate with the investigation of the subcommittee. They include Walmart, which is the one that sells Parent's Choice, Campbell Soup Company, and Sprout Organic Foods.