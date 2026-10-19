Barbara Palvin returned to the Victoria's Secret runway just six weeks after giving birth to her first child, drawing an immediate wave of praise from fans as she stepped back into one of fashion's biggest shows. The 33-year-old Hungarian model walked the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Sunday, 18 October, wearing a sheer pale-pink look with matching lingerie and gold hoop earrings. Her appearance came 41 days after she welcomed daughter Sylvie with husband Dylan Sprouse.

The comeback had been closely watched after Victoria's Secret announced Palvin would return to the show. Online, fans reacted enthusiastically, with one comment saying, 'She looks so damn good', while others marvelled that she had given birth only weeks ago.

Barbara Palvin Returns to Victoria's Secret Runway

Palvin told Page Six backstage that she viewed the timing of her return as normal, saying maternity leave is six to eight weeks. 'I'm happy. I'm excited. I hope I don't fall!' she told the publication. 'Maternity leave is six to eight weeks; I'm six weeks tomorrow, so I'm just doing what everyone [else] is doing. And I only need to walk down a runway!'

Palvin also said she felt her body had recovered quickly, which she attributed to having been healthy, allowing herself to heal and doing light exercise. Her return marked her sixth appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, having first walked for the brand in 2012. She was officially named a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2019.

Dylan Sprouse Praises His Wife

Sprouse was in the audience supporting Palvin and had already shared his excitement about her return before the show. 'Proud of my missus, jumping right into the VS fashion show post birth. Built different. I don't know where you find the energy but damn!' he wrote on Instagram on 16 October.

Speaking to E! News at the show, Sprouse said he was 'extremely proud' of Palvin and described her as being in 'super mom mode'. He also joked about Palvin's energy compared with his own experience of having a newborn, saying he was 'a tired guy all the time' since becoming a father.

Fans React to Palvin's Postpartum Runway Return

Footage and images from the show quickly prompted reactions online, with fans praising Palvin's appearance and runway walk. Comments included, 'She gave birth 6 weeks ago WHAAATTT' and 'the face, the body, the walk. she was not playing'.

Others described her as 'so stunning' and said they were surprised she had returned to the runway so soon after becoming a mother. Palvin and Sprouse welcomed Sylvie on 7 September, with the couple announcing her birth later that month in an Instagram post joking that they had 'took Labor Day literally this year'.

The former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star has also offered a glimpse into his daughter, revealing that she has her mum's blue eyes. 'Thankfully she's got Barbara's beautiful blue eyes. Dude, they're huge too. If all goes right, she's got my sense of humor and everything else from Barbara,' he joked.

The Victoria's Secret show took place at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Los Angeles, with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, KATSEYE and Megan Moroney. The 2026 event also marked the show's return to Los Angeles after 19 years.