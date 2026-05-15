Model Barbara Palvin and actor Dylan Sprouse are expecting their first child, confirming the news during an appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France. The couple later shared the announcement on social media.

Palvin, 32, and Sprouse, 33, appeared together on the red carpet on Thursday, 14 May, where Palvin displayed her baby bump in a light blue gown with cap sleeves and a flowing skirt. She posed alongside Sprouse, who wore a tuxedo.

Images from the appearance circulated widely online shortly after the event, driving discussion across social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram and X.

The couple later confirmed the pregnancy in a joint Instagram post featuring photographs from Cannes and a sonogram image.

Palvin and Sprouse Confirm Pregnancy

The Cannes Film Festival appearance marked the couple's public confirmation of the pregnancy after online speculation on social media.

Palvin was photographed with her hand on her stomach while posing alongside Sprouse on the red carpet. Images from the event were widely shared across social media platforms and by entertainment outlets, driving discussion online.

Following the appearance, Palvin and Sprouse shared a joint Instagram post confirming they are expecting their first child. The post included photographs from Cannes as well as a sonogram image. The announcement drew significant engagement across social media, with fans and entertainment accounts reacting to the news.

Barbara Palvin's Endometriosis

Barbara Palvin shared in an Instagram post that she underwent surgery for endometriosis, detailing her experience with the condition in a message posted to her account.

'Hi guys, it's been a while!' she wrote at the beginning of the post, adding that she was sharing her experience in the hope it might help others facing similar health conditions.

Palvin said she had experienced ongoing endometriosis symptoms over several years, including fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular menstrual flow, and disrupted sleep. She said she initially believed the symptoms were a normal part of her cycle.

The Hungarian model added that she was later advised to consult an endometriosis specialist after persistent health concerns. She noted that endometriosis cannot be diagnosed through general medical examinations and said she ultimately underwent surgery.

Palvin said the procedure helped improve her condition and emphasised that early diagnosis and treatment are important in preventing long-term complications. She also said she is now more attentive to monitoring her health following the surgery.

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse Relationship Timeline

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse first met at a party in 2017 and began dating in June 2018. In a November 2018 interview with Vogue Australia, Palvin said she was 'very much in love right now' and described Sprouse as 'very kind and gentle,' adding, 'I feel like I found the perfect guy.'

The couple became engaged in June 2023 after previously confirming their engagement, and were married in Hungary in July 2023.

Since then, they have remained a visible celebrity couple, appearing together at public events and sharing aspects of their relationship on social media. Both have continued their respective careers, with Palvin working internationally in fashion and Sprouse pursuing acting and business ventures.

The couple has also spoken in interviews about maintaining closeness despite busy schedules, including efforts to prioritise time together during work commitments and travel.

Public Profile And Career Background

Palvin is a Hungarian model who has worked with major fashion brands and appeared in global campaigns and runway shows. She has been active in the modelling industry for more than a decade.

Sprouse is an American actor best known for his early television and film roles on the Disney Channel. In adulthood, he has expanded into independent acting projects and entrepreneurial ventures.

The couple has appeared together at public events, with their relationship attracting sustained public interest.